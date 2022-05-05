ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is the City in New York With the Most COVID-19 Cases

By Evan Comen
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0fTg4Pfh00 The U.S. has reported more than 80.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 3. More than 986,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 -- the highest death toll of any country.

Nationwide, there were an average of 15.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending May 3. Cumulatively, the U.S. has reported 24,554.9 cases per 100,000 Americans, and 300.5 deaths per 100,000 Americans.

In New York, there were an average of 35.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in the week ending May 3. Cumulatively, New York has reported 26,546.2 cases per 100,000 state residents, the 18th most of all 50 states. New York has reported 348.0 deaths per 100,000, the 16th most of all 50 states.

While the nation’s largest metropolitan areas were hit hardest in the early months of the pandemic, nearly every city has suffered from the virus. Outbreaks are particularly likely to occur in places where large numbers of people tend to congregate, leaving cities with high concentrations of colleges, correctional facilities, and nursing homes particularly at risk.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the New York-Newark-Jersey City metropolitan area has reported 5,336,099 confirmed cases, or 27,656.4 per 100,000 residents -- the most of any city in New York.

Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, the city with the second most cases per capita, has reported 26,499.4 cases per 100,000 residents.

The coronavirus crisis has led to widespread unemployment across the country as consumer-facing businesses are forced to close and customers are encouraged to stay home. Unemployment in New York-Newark-Jersey City peaked at 17.2% in June 2020, and is now at 7.0% as of November 2021.

To determine the metropolitan area in each state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metropolitan areas according to the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents as of May 3. Data was aggregated from the county level to the metropolitan area level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates.

These are all the counties in New York where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

MSA Population Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000
New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA 19,294,236 5,336,099 27,656.4 77,966 404.1
Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY 673,839 178,563 26,499.4 1,809 268.5
Elmira, NY 84,895 22,134 26,072.2 232 273.3
Syracuse, NY 652,416 161,934 24,820.7 1,380 211.5
Binghamton, NY 241,874 59,264 24,502.0 600 248.1
Utica-Rome, NY 292,016 71,490 24,481.5 985 337.3
Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY 1,130,175 269,857 23,877.5 3,207 283.8
Glens Falls, NY 125,892 26,772 21,265.8 241 191.4
Rochester, NY 1,072,877 223,731 20,853.4 2,191 204.2
Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY 880,736 182,672 20,740.8 1,440 163.5
Ithaca, NY 102,642 20,388 19,863.2 84 81.8
Watertown-Fort Drum, NY 112,842 20,894 18,516.2 137 121.4
Kingston, NY 178,665 33,024 18,483.8 363 203.2

Comments / 0

