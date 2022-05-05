This is the City in Oklahoma With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 80.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 3. More than 986,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 -- the highest death toll of any country.

Nationwide, there were an average of 15.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending May 3. Cumulatively, the U.S. has reported 24,554.9 cases per 100,000 Americans, and 300.5 deaths per 100,000 Americans.

In Oklahoma, there were an average of 5.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in the week ending May 3. Cumulatively, Oklahoma has reported 26,307.5 cases per 100,000 state residents, the 20th most of all 50 states. Oklahoma has reported 360.7 deaths per 100,000, the ninth most of all 50 states.

While the nation’s largest metropolitan areas were hit hardest in the early months of the pandemic, nearly every city has suffered from the virus. Outbreaks are particularly likely to occur in places where large numbers of people tend to congregate, leaving cities with high concentrations of colleges, correctional facilities, and nursing homes particularly at risk.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Lawton metropolitan area has reported 34,602 confirmed cases, or 27,113.3 per 100,000 residents -- the most of any city in Oklahoma.

Tulsa, the city with the second most cases per capita, has reported 26,433.6 cases per 100,000 residents.

The coronavirus crisis has led to widespread unemployment across the country as consumer-facing businesses are forced to close and customers are encouraged to stay home. Unemployment in Lawton peaked at 19.5% in April 2020, and is now at 2.3% as of November 2021.

To determine the metropolitan area in each state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metropolitan areas according to the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents as of May 3. Data was aggregated from the county level to the metropolitan area level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates.

These are all the counties in Oklahoma where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

MSA Population Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000 Lawton, OK 127,620 34,602 27,113.3 423 331.5 Tulsa, OK 990,544 261,836 26,433.6 3,601 363.5 Oklahoma City, OK 1,382,841 362,455 26,210.9 4,325 312.8 Enid, OK 61,898 15,184 24,530.7 292 471.7

