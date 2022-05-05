ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, NM

This is the City in New Mexico With the Most COVID-19 Cases

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0fTg4N9T00 The U.S. has reported more than 80.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 3. More than 986,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 -- the highest death toll of any country.

Nationwide, there were an average of 15.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending May 3. Cumulatively, the U.S. has reported 24,554.9 cases per 100,000 Americans, and 300.5 deaths per 100,000 Americans.

In New Mexico, there were an average of 8.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in the week ending May 3. Cumulatively, New Mexico has reported 24,910.4 cases per 100,000 state residents, the 22nd fewest of all 50 states. New Mexico has reported 357.6 deaths per 100,000, the 11th most of all 50 states.

While the nation’s largest metropolitan areas were hit hardest in the early months of the pandemic, nearly every city has suffered from the virus. Outbreaks are particularly likely to occur in places where large numbers of people tend to congregate, leaving cities with high concentrations of colleges, correctional facilities, and nursing homes particularly at risk.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Farmington metropolitan area has reported 40,828 confirmed cases, or 32,271.3 per 100,000 residents -- the most of any city in New Mexico.

Las Cruces, the city with the second most cases per capita, has reported 29,284.2 cases per 100,000 residents.

The coronavirus crisis has led to widespread unemployment across the country as consumer-facing businesses are forced to close and customers are encouraged to stay home. Unemployment in Farmington peaked at 14.5% in July 2020, and is now at 7.3% as of November 2021.

To determine the metropolitan area in each state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metropolitan areas according to the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents as of May 3. Data was aggregated from the county level to the metropolitan area level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates.

These are all the counties in New Mexico where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

MSA Population Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000
Farmington, NM 126,515 40,828 32,271.3 748 591.2
Las Cruces, NM 216,069 63,274 29,284.2 765 354.1
Albuquerque, NM 912,108 203,170 22,274.8 2,584 283.3
Santa Fe, NM 149,293 28,758 19,262.8 275 184.2

