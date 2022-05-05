ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Simon Yates preaches patience in preparation for tilt at pink in Giro d’Italia

By Ian Parker
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e01LQ_0fTg4Hr700

Simon Yates is preaching patience as he prepares to launch another tilt at pink in the Giro d’Italia.

The 29-year-old Lancastrian is once again among the favourites to win the first Grand Tour of the year ahead of Friday’s opening stage in Hungary.

This is the fifth-consecutive season the Team BikeExchange-Jayco rider has made the Giro his primary target, prioritising it over the Tour de France, and it might just be his best chance to win it.

“There are many things that keep bringing me back,” Yates said. “It’s just a race I enjoy racing. We have a lot of Italian staff on the team, our service course is (in Varese), and I really enjoy the atmosphere in the team when we all come together and try to win the Giro.

“I think it’s a race that suits me well, it’s a very difficult race with lots of climbing.”

For a few years, it has seemed like Yates’ focus on the Giro has been about trying to recapture the magic of 2018, when he won three stages in the opening two weeks and spent 13 days in the leaders’ pink jersey before breaking on the same day Chris Froome launched his race-winning stage 19 attack.

Yates, who went on to win the 2018 Vuelta a Espana after that disappointment, rode to eighth in the 2019 Giro before being forced to abandon the race due to Covid-19 in 2020, but last year he recovered from a slow start to take a stage 19 victory and finish third overall.

“I think I’ve learned patience,” he said. “You need to be quite calm. The race is three weeks. You can always go back to 2018 where we really went after it in the first and second weeks and then fell apart in the third.

“But even last year I had some problems with my hamstrings in the first week but still came good towards the end, managed a stage and arrived on the podium.

“You’ve got to have an eye on the big picture, be patient and wait for the race to come to you.”

You've got to have an eye on the big picture, be patient and wait for the race to come to you

Simon Yates

With reigning champion Egan Bernal out injured, 2019 winner Richard Carapaz is the favourite at the head of a strong Ineos Grenadiers team, but the bookmakers have Yates ahead of Joao Almeida and Mikel Landa as the man most likely to challenge the Ecuadorian.

“I’ll let you guys make that decision,” Yates said. “I think the riders are just anxious to start. There are others who will be competitive.

“Take it back to last year. I’d won the Tour of the Alps (coming into the Giro) and I kept reading I was a massive favourite. Romain Bardet won the Tour of the Alps this year and I’ve heard nothing about him so I think there’s a few guys flying under the radar.”

With over 50,000m of climbing and just 26.6km of time trialling in the entire three weeks, this Giro looks like one for the mountain goats who struggle against the clock.

That is a category which has often included Yates, though he has improved on his time trial bike markedly, as shown by his fifth place on stage four of Paris-Nice in March.

A couple of weeks after that, Yates suffered illness that forced him to withdraw from the Vuelta a Catalunya.

His only race since then was last weekend’s Vuelta Asturias, where he took impressive wins on stages one and three, but lost more than 10 minutes on stage two.

“I feel good,” he insisted. “I won two good stages and the sensations are good. The second day was my first exposure to some really hot conditions and in the past I’ve had some difficulties with my first exposure of the year.

“But I’m not worried. We’ll see once the race starts.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Toto Wolff admits Mercedes are struggling to understand their lack of pace

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff admitted they “don’t understand” how to unlock the potential of the struggling W13 car, as both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell finished well short of their Red Bull and Ferrari rivals at the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday. Russell and Hamilton were fifth and sixth respectively at the inaugural Miami race as Max Verstappen claimed a second consecutive victory and third of the season as he held off the challenge of Charles Leclerc. But it was another disappointing race for Mercedes as they were again left unable to challenge for a race win. The team...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lando Norris explains ‘silly accident’ with Pierre Gasly at Miami Grand Prix

Lando Norris has put his collision with Pierre Gasly which saw him crash out of the Miami Grand Prix down as a “silly accident”. Norris was struggling near the back of the field after being caught in a DRS train at the inaugural Miami race but failed to finish for the first time this season after clipping Gasly along the straight. In what was a bizarre and avoidable incident, Norris clipped Gasly’s wheel as he went for the overtake but managed to avoid the wall as he spun out, with the French driver seemingly unaware that Norris was behind him....
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

An ode to Martin Brundle, whose F1 Miami Grand Prix grid walk should go down in history

When the former Liverpool striker Ian St. John passed away just over a year ago, tributes poured in for a player whose goals and aggression had altered the course English football history forever. As one of the greatest players of the Bill Shankly era, St. John is remembered with enormous fondness by fans of the Reds and beyond, but the vast majority of people who were shook by St. John’s death were moved not by his career as a sportsman, but as a television personality.After retiring from the game, St. John forged an enormously successful career in media, most notably...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Miami Grand Prix latest reaction as Lewis Hamilton bemoans Mercedes strategy

Follow live news and reaction as Max Verstappen held off a late charge from Charles Leclerc to win the inaugural Miami Grand Prix and close the gap to the Ferrari driver at the top of the championship standings.Verstappen looked to be closing in on a dominant win after passing both Leclerc and Carlos Sainz from third place but a late safety car, triggered after Pierre Gasly collided with Lando Norris, set up a thrilling finish.The safety car led to the tightening of the field with 14 laps remaining. It worked out well George Russell - who was able to pit for mediums - and the Mercedes driver passed team-mate Lewis Hamilton to finish fifth.But Verstappen was able to retain his lead over Leclerc, just as Sainz protected his place on the podium from Sergio Perez as the Spaniard recovered from consecutive DNFs.Follow all the fallout, live news and reaction from the F1 Miami Grand Prix below:
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

639K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy