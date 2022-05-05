ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Bill Gates warns Elon Musk could hurt free speech on Twitter and calls meeting Epstein a ‘mistake’

By Chiara Giordano
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06RzJE_0fTg41ok00

Bill Gates has warned Elon Musk could make freedom of speech worse on Twitter after his $44billion takeover bid was accepted.

In a series of interviews, the Microsoft founder admitting he ‘made a mistake’ meeting paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and denied ‘crazy’ claims he tracked people via Covid vaccines.

Mr Musk has pledged to support free speech and “defeat the spam bots” on the site, which he refers to as the digital town square. But Mr Gates said the Tesla boss could make misinformation on the platform worse.

He told The Wall Street Journal ’s CEO Council Summit: “He actually could make it worse. That’s not his track record. His track record with Tesla and Space X is pretty mind-blowing at putting together a great team of engineers and taking people who work in those fields in a less bold way and really showing them up.

“I kind of doubt that’ll happen this time but we should have an open mind and never underestimate Elon.”

He added: “What’s his goal? Where he talks about the openness, how does he feel about something that says ‘vaccines kill people’ or ‘Bill Gates is tracking people’ – is that one of the things he thinks should be spread?”

It is unclear how Mr Musk will change the popular social media service to give users more power when it comes to freedom of speech, but the billionaire has vowed to make Twitter the digital town square while ensuring it “matches the law”.

Reacting following the announcement of his takeover, Mr Musk tweeted: “The extreme antibody reaction from those who fear free speech says it all.”

However, within two hours, he tweeted a clarification of his post, saying: “By ‘free speech’, I simply mean that which matches the law. I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LinZ7_0fTg41ok00

In a company statement announcing the deal on 25 April, he added: “Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated.”

Last week Mr Musk accused Mr Gates of “shorting” Tesla stock – which involves an investor anticipating a stock price will decrease, in this case essentially betting against Tesla stock.

The Space X boss has also tweeted insults towards Mr Gates on Twitter, including one poking fun at his weight.

Mr Gates refused to say whether or not he personally shorted Tesla, adding that climate change was a focus of the Gates Foundation. He also said the insults did not bother him.

“It’s possible the stock went down and whoever shorted the stock made money, I don’t know,” he said.

He added: “I don’t think whether one’s short or long Tesla is a statement about your seriousness about climate change. I applaud Tesla’s role in helping with climate change.

“I have nothing but positive things to say about Elon, if he makes Twitter worse, fine, I’ll speak out about that, but I wouldn’t assume that’s what’s going to happen.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CKQ7T_0fTg41ok00

In a separate interview, Mr Gates spoke to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme about anti-vaxxers and billionaire convicted sex offender Epstein.

Vaccine misinformation spread on social media during the Covid-19 pandemic claiming Mr Gates, who has long been an advocate of inoculations, was trying to track people by using jabs to implant 5G chips into them.

“In some ways, you almost have to laugh because it’s so crazy,” he told the BBC.

“I mean, do I really want to track people? You know, I spend billions on vaccines, I don’t make money on vaccines, vaccines save lives.”

Mr Gates revealed he had been shouted at by conspiracy theorists in the street.

“Only recently I’ve been out in public, [and] some people yell at me that I’m tracking them. And that, that’s an awful thing,” he said.

Mr Gates previously admitted he made a “huge mistake” attending fundraising meetings with the late Epstein.

In March, his wife Melinda Gates, whom he is divorcing, said she questioned why he had held meetings with the disgraced financier.

Asked about the meetings, Mr Gates told the BBC: “I made a mistake ever meeting with Jeffrey Epstein. You know, maybe her [Melinda’s] instincts on that were keener than mine.

“Any meeting I had with him could be viewed as almost condoning his evil behaviour. So, that was a mistake.”

Comments / 39

Jim Pearson
4d ago

Gates cheated on his wife. I think that disqualifies him from counseling anyone on anything. Now he’s apologizing for being an Epstein perv?

Reply
24
Truth Express5
4d ago

Oh shut up Gates we know your name is on Epstein's list...!

Reply(1)
25
Martin Husted
4d ago

free speech is only if it applies to everyone not just the left

Reply
10
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Bill Gates
Person
Melinda Gates
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
Daily Mail

Rhode Island teacher is under fire after boasting that he taught his students Elon Musk's Twitter buyout was 'the worst thing ever' because 'wealthy elites shouldn't be given these types of opportunities'

A Rhode Island teacher has come under fire after he bragged about telling several of his classes that Elon Musk's buyout of social media giant Twitter was 'the worst thing that could have happened'. Enrique Sanchez, who teaches at Central High School in Providence but is also running as a...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Elon Musk paid nearly half of ex-girlfriend Amber Heard's $1.3M donation to the ACLU despite actress promising to give $3.5M to the civil rights group after her divorce settlement with Johnny Depp

Elon Musk covered nearly half of ex-girlfriend Amber Heard's donation to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) after the actress pledged to give away her multimillion dollar divorce settlement to charity following her split from Johnny Depp. Jurors in Heard and Depp's $100million defamation trial on Thursday heard the actress...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gates Foundation#Covid#The Wall Street Journal#Ceo Council Summit
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
americanmilitarynews.com

Elon Musk’s SpaceX blocked Russian electromagnetic attack in Ukraine

U.S. officials praised Elon Musk’s SpaceX this week for shutting down a Russian electromagnetic warfare attack on Ukraine last month, which sought to jam SpaceX’s Starlink satellite service that has been allowing Ukraine to access the internet for free since late February. “The next day [after reports about...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
Benzinga

Elon Musk Laughs At Warren Buffett: What Did The Oracle Of Omaha Say?

Elon Musk reacts to Warren Buffett discussing Bitcoin, and his repeated reference of the crypto. MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor also responds, saying people can't stop talking about it. Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has mocked Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) Chairman Warren Buffett after his recent annual...
MARKETS
Fox News

'Lie of the Year' winner Obama flamed for 'disinformation' speech: ‘Quite the expert’

Former President Barack Obama angered conservatives with his speech against the dangers of "disinformation" at Stanford University on Thursday. The 44th president, who recently announced that his Obama Foundation would be "working to empower and equip emerging leaders to tackle issues like the spread of disinformation," spoke on the subject at the prestigious university, blasting social and traditional media for spreading fake news.
POTUS
Benzinga

Elon Musk's SpaceX Fast Response To A Russian Attack Recognized As 'Eye-Watering' By US Military Official

SpaceX reacted to a Russian attack against its infrastructure with such speed and efficacy that a U.S military official described it as an "eye-watering" accomplishment. What Happened: As Benzinga reported in late March, SpaceX's Starlink communications drones are being leveraged by Ukraine's military to control drones and strike against Russian invaders from afar. When the Russians started jamming the signal of its satellite network, SpaceX adapted fast and came back online the next day, making the attack ineffective, military news outlet C4ISRNET reported on Wednesday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

639K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy