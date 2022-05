By now, you may have heard about 12-year-old Aliza Spencer. It was Thursday evening, April 21st, and she was enjoying her ritual evening walk with her dad and brother. As she was walking in her quiet neighborhood on Bigelow Street, a single gunshot wound to her chest ended up killing her. You can read her entire story here. All these weeks later, we still don't know for sure what happened.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO