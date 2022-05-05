2 men sent to the hospital after double shooting in Crotona Park

Police say a double shooting in Crotona Park that happened just before midnight Wednesday has sent two men to the hospital.

According to officials, an argument of some sort took place at the corner of Hoe Avenue and East 174th Street that ended up with shots fired a little before midnight.

At least two men, a 32-year-old and a 31-year-old, were involved or hurt in the incident. Both are in the hospital but in stable condition, police say.

Both men were shot in the leg and the 32-year-old was also shot in the torso.

No details have been released on how the dispute led to the violence.