Cars

Official: Ferrari Purosangue SUV Getting V12 Power

By Chase Bierenkoven
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Ferrari Purosangue is set to debut later this year. Initially, folks were pretty worked up about the car Ferrari called "purebred" because an SUV is categorically against everything the company has stood for up until this moment. However, Ferrari does still need to make money and selling rich people a...

Next Porsche Panamera Spied With Totally New Cabin

Most of the Porsche news of late has surrounded the automaker's upcoming entry into the pinnacle of motorsport and its new 911 Sport Classic special edition. But the German brand renowned for its sports cars is also pretty adept at producing luxury vehicles such as the Porsche Panamera, and it's got an all-new model on the way. We first got a look at a pre-production prototype undergoing testing at the top of the year, but these spy shots were captured from a distance. Now our photographic sleuths have got a closer look and revealed that the cabin will be endowed with plenty of tech in the automaker's now-traditional ergonomic layout.
BMW 8 Series Gets A 7 Series Face And Pulls It Off

As far as design goes, we'd call the current BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe "consistent." Many of the brand's traditional design cues are present. There's the widely-spaced headlights with rounded lenses, which of course make room for the trademark BMW kidney grille. Unlike several new models, this one hasn't been under the new BWM styling department's knife just yet. For now, it stays relatively small.
Justin Bieber Isn't Allowed To Buy A Ferrari Ever Again

Multi-millionaire child star and world-famous pop icon Justin Bieber is not having a good time. Outside of his personal woes - not really CarBuzz's jurisdiction - he's reportedly been hit with some bad news: Ferrari has blacklisted him. Bieber has been known to buy a few exclusive supercars here and there, with cars such as the Ferrari LaFerrari, a chromed-out Fisker Karma, and a Ferrari 458 Italia suffering under his dubious tutelage. Bieber has now been blacklisted by Maranello house for not following the highly respected ethical code set out by Ferrari, and it seems like it's pretty permanent.
Twin-Motor Cadillac Lyriq AWD Will Pack Some Serious Power

The Cadillac Lyriq hasn't even reached dealerships yet and it's already proving to be a massive hit with consumers. Last year, every single example of the Debut Edition was reserved in under 20 minutes. Now making its way down the production line, the all-electric SUV is set to be a game-changer for the Michigan-based brand. Stirring up further excitement around the battery-powered Caddy is the announcement of a 500-horsepower all-wheel-drive variant.
Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
This Insane Indy 500 Corvette Pace Car Collection Is For Sale

The Indy 500 is an all-American institution that is viewed and enjoyed by millions across the globe, and is also home to some of the coolest pace cars known to motorsport. A pace car is a vehicle that sets the pace during warm up laps and during hazardous conditions, and the Indy 500 has a long legacy of badass pace vehicles. Chevrolet has always made a strong showing at the Indy 500, and this year's pace car is none other than a Chevrolet Camaro SS Convertible. Last year it was the turn of the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible, which follows in the footsteps of many Indy Vettes before it as this stunning collection clearly shows.
Lucid's Latest Delivery Numbers Won't Worry Tesla

There is no doubt that Lucid has a solid product in the form of the futuristic Air sedan. It boasts an industry-leading range on a full charge, a beautiful interior, and superb technology. Unfortunately, the biggest obstacle facing the Air right now is Lucid's ability to produce it amid supply chain and logistics challenges. After having to lower its 2022 production outlook to between 12,000 and 14,000 models (down from 20,000 previously), Lucid is still struggling to get anywhere close to those numbers. The California EV startup delivered only 360 Air sedans in the first quarter, but April shows that things are at least picking up.
Ford Just Posted A Massive Jump In EV Sales

Every major car manufacturer is, to some degree, making the switch to EVs, and some are handling the transition better than others. Towards the front of the pack sits Ford, which has found great success with its Mustang Mach-E, and it looks like the Ford F-150 Lightning is going to be a big hit too. Ford hasn't had the best start to 2022, and recently posted a $3.1 billion loss in the first quarter. This has been blamed on its connection to Rivian, but there is a glimmer of hope on the horizon: the Dearborn-based manufacturer has seen its EV sales jump by a whopping 139 percent: a clear indication of things to come.
There's A Great Deal On A New Ford Mustang This Month

The automotive world is currently experiencing some major technical difficulties, including parts shortages and manufacturing shutdowns, and most major manufacturers are feeling the pinch of a subdued global economy. Ford reported a massive $3.1 billion loss in the first quarter of 2022, while production delays and parts shortages continue to plague the Dearborn motoring giant. But it's not all doom and gloom: the legendary Ford Mustang is, for the seventh year in a row, the best-selling sports car in the world. And for the month of May, eager buyers can get a whole $1,000 off the purchase price of a new 2022 Mustang, or super low-interest rates on 2021 models.
Disgraced EV Brand Nikola Finally Reveals Production-Bound Truck

We've been following Nikola Motors since it was founded in 2014, and now it has officially launched its first product, which isn't new nor entirely designed by Nikola. The company started promising enough with a pickup truck meant to be called the Badger. It even got GM to invest $2 billion mere weeks before the startup was nailed for fraud. The CEO resigned, Nikola had to pay a $125 million settlement, and we thought that was the end.
Hyundai Investing Millions In Wacky Ultimate Mobility Vehicles

Hyundai is transforming into an increasingly more adventurous brand than it was even a decade ago. Its new Ioniq range of EVs all have edgy designs, such as the Ioniq 5. Last year, the company entered the compact truck segment with the award-winning Santa Cruz. And don't forget that it's one of the very few companies that make a hydrogen-powered car in the form of the Nexo. But Hyundai's next vehicle looks absolutely nothing like anything else you've seen from the Korean marque. Known as an Ultimate Mobility Vehicle (UMV), the brand has announced that it will be building these at a new Research, Development, and Lab Center in Bozeman, Montana.
One Of The Most Desirable Porsche 911s Ever Will Easily Sell For Over $1 Million

It's not easy to pin down the most memorable Porsche 911 ever made. There have been some truly great iterations of the iconic sports car through the years. Some examples that spring to mind include the 930 Turbo, the first production turbocharged 911. The 993's perfect proportions and its standing as the last of the air-cooled models make it a classic, and pretty much every GT3 has been close to perfect. Of course, no list of the best 911s is complete without mentioning the 1973 911 Carrera RS 2.7, a car that partially inspired the all-new 911 Sport Classic. Now, a particularly special version of the RS 2.7 is going up for auction.
Nissan Says The Future Of Nismo Is Electric

When it comes to embracing electromobility, Nissan isn't messing around. Together with its alliance partners, Nissan is expected to launch as many as 35 EVs by 2030. Part of this battery-powered onslaught includes the Nissan Ariya (set to arrive in the fall) and, eventually, the introduction of a fully-electric Nissan Micra. Aside from the possibility of an electric GT-R, the automaker hasn't said much about the future of its performance cars - until now.
Watch America's Ultimate Drag Racing Muscle Cars In Action

At the recent Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, America's premier drag racing muscle cars met on a four-wide drag strip to do battle. This is the first time these vehicles have competed under this format and, for fans of American muscle, is a massively exciting and important spectacle. Lined up...
The New BMW X7 Looks Incredible in Frozen Portimao Blue

The new BMW X7 isn't coming until later this year, but the automaker is already showing off its latest creation. At a recent tennis tournament in Munich, BMW brought out a 2023 X7 M60i in a unique Frozen Portimao Blue paint color. The new SUV's look may have caused controversy, but there's no denying that this color is an amazing pairing for the vehicle.
BMW And Mercedes Sell Car-Sharing Service To Major Rival

"Keep your friends close, but your enemies closer" is one of the oldest sayings in the book, but it's still applicable in business today. A few years ago, BMW and Mercedes-Benz teamed up to create a series of enterprises to increase their brand awareness and create efficiencies. The highly competitive duo that do battle with models like the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class, is now selling one of its businesses to a division of Stellantis for an undisclosed sum. If successful, the German automakers will offload a struggling car-sharing business onto Stellantis, whose brands include Jeep, Dodge, Fiat, and Alfa Romeo. The automaker has already been purchasing companies to accelerate its EV development, so buying a car-sharing business isn't entirely unheard of.
GM Plans To Topple Tesla With Affordable EVs

Tesla builds and sells more EVs than anyone else, but it hasn't yet succeeded in its goal to deliver a vehicle for $30,000 or less. General Motors CEO Mary Barra sees an opportunity to overtake Tesla as the EV market leader by introducing more affordable cars. Barra made the statements in an interview with Yahoo Finance.
Toyota Selling More EVs And Trucks Than Ever

The last year has been rough for automakers. We've all heard the story by now, with the lack of semiconductors creating inventory shortages the world over. Without parts to make their cars, as well as high used car and gas prices, manufacturers have been reporting downward trends in sales for the first quarter of the year.
Ford Reduces Huge Stake In Rivian

As you may well know by now, Ford has a pretty sizable investment in EV manufacturer Rivian. The relationship has been, to put it mildly, a bit tumultuous. The two brand's EV project was put to bed back in November, but Ford has maintained its financial stake in Rivian despite some controversy coming out of CEO RJ Scaringe's stable. Scaringe has previously said favoritism has made getting chips difficult and cites that as the reason for the brand's production woes.
