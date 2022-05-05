Official: Ferrari Purosangue SUV Getting V12 Power

Every major car manufacturer is, to some degree, making the switch to EVs, and some are handling the transition better than others. Towards the front of the pack sits Ford, which has found great success with its Mustang Mach-E, and it looks like the Ford F-150 Lightning is going to be a big hit too. Ford hasn't had the best start to 2022, and recently posted a $3.1 billion loss in the first quarter. This has been blamed on its connection to Rivian, but there is a glimmer of hope on the horizon: the Dearborn-based manufacturer has seen its EV sales jump by a whopping 139 percent: a clear indication of things to come.

CARS ・ 23 HOURS AGO