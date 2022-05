BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nichelle Greene pleaded guilty to first-degree murder of a Baltimore bus driver, according to the City State’s Attorney’s office. On Tuesday, Cameron Silcott pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and using a handgun to shoot MTA bus driver Marcus Parks 10 times. Parks died from his injuries. Court documents show that Silcott and Greene were arguing with Parks over a bus payment when Greene snatched Parks’ backpack and she and Silcott ran off the bus. While running along East Fayette Street, Parks got off his bus and chased the two of them, according to the documents. As he reengaged with them, Silcott pulled...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO