Technology

Elon Musk's Starlink Now Lets You Take Your Internet Connection Anywhere Within US — But It Comes At A Cost

By Shanthi Rexaline
 4 days ago
Elon Musk's SpaceX-owned Starlink satellite internet service has added a new portability feature.

What Happened: Starlink users now can avail of the portability feature that will allow them to move their dishes to new locations where the service provides active coverage, information posted on the support page of the company showed.

Starlink charges a fee of $25 per month for activating the portability feature. An active Starlink user can enable the feature from his/her account page, and the activation is with immediate effect.

The company also had a word of caution for those wanting to add this feature. Portable users should brace for lower service levels than fixed users, particularly in areas marked as "Waitlist" on the availability map. It is provided on a best-effort basis, the company said.

Starlink also clarified that it does not support in-motion use currently but is actively working to make it possible.

Why It's Important: Starlink's utility came to the fore during the Russia-Ukraine war, when the latter requested Musk to send over Starlink terminals to resume connectivity following war-related disruptions.

The country now has over 150,000 active Starlink users, according to a government official.

Recently, the company signed an agreement with independent U.S. air carrier JSX to provide internet inflight to the carrier's customers on board for free.

Brought 2 U by Carls Jr
3d ago

I have a star link Best thing I ever did. AT💩T only provided 2 mbps download and maybe .5 upload and it would constantly drop out. We called them everyday so they would have to come out and address it. They didn’t care they blamed everything but their terrible service. Come to find out their Ethernet runs in front of our house also. When we asked them about that they told us that’s $500 a month and we had to be a business. Well we are a business and that’s exactly why we didn’t pay $500 a month for, most likely, just as unreliable internet as their u-verse. After five years and multiple hot spots for security systems, kids, work, etc….I ordered a starlink. It came, I installed it and we have been loving it ever since. It felt so good to send AT💩T packing after all those losers and battles. THANK YOU ELON! I ordered another one and the one modem/router it comes with covers my 3.5 acre property. No need for expanders or mesh systems

50
chip d
3d ago

I got that new Verizon internet with a Verizon modem all it needs is a power plug in it works awesome and in theory you can take it anywhere where you can get a signal $25 a month for two years Unlimited check it out

7
Buh Bye
3d ago

Elon Musk: Bitcoin = NWO. Remove all money. Send money over seas and wherever else so that we all can switch to his currency. You will not have privacy in your car because of Tesla. He'll eventually program every electrical car. Freedom of speech? His purpose of buying Twitter was to establish a global internet connection, along with be able to invade privacy. Our homes? He wants every human to have a AI inside of their homes. Let's not forget about Neralink. He wants to stick a chip in all of our heads. And what about the eyes in the sky? Space X. He's going to play a major role in the NWO. See it and believe it.

13
Benzinga

Bill Gates Takes Swipe At Elon Musk Over Twitter Acquisition: 'He Actually Could Make It Worse'

Microsoft Corp MSFT co-founder Bill Gates on Wednesday took a swipe at Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s plan to buy microblogging site Twitter Inc TWTR in a $44 billion deal. What Happened: The 66-year old entrepreneur and investor said he is not sure about what the motives are behind the world’s richest man buying the social media company, a platform that Musk has hailed as “the bedrock of a functioning democracy” and where he has promised to return free speech.
Elon Musk
americanmilitarynews.com

Elon Musk’s SpaceX blocked Russian electromagnetic attack in Ukraine

U.S. officials praised Elon Musk’s SpaceX this week for shutting down a Russian electromagnetic warfare attack on Ukraine last month, which sought to jam SpaceX’s Starlink satellite service that has been allowing Ukraine to access the internet for free since late February. “The next day [after reports about...
torquenews.com

How Much Does Your Electric Bill Go Up With a Tesla Model Y?

How much your Tesla's electric bill will cost you per month depends on your location. Electricity pricing trends can impact how much your Tesla Model 3 or Model Y will add to your electric bill - and those prices can vary from by electricity company. According to Teslanomics on average,...
Benzinga

Elon Musk's SpaceX Fast Response To A Russian Attack Recognized As 'Eye-Watering' By US Military Official

SpaceX reacted to a Russian attack against its infrastructure with such speed and efficacy that a U.S military official described it as an "eye-watering" accomplishment. What Happened: As Benzinga reported in late March, SpaceX's Starlink communications drones are being leveraged by Ukraine's military to control drones and strike against Russian invaders from afar. When the Russians started jamming the signal of its satellite network, SpaceX adapted fast and came back online the next day, making the attack ineffective, military news outlet C4ISRNET reported on Wednesday.
makeuseof.com

How Long Does a Tesla Battery Last Before It Must Be Replaced?

Switching to an electric car is the best way to embrace a green and low-waste future. Since Tesla is one of the most known manufacturers of electric cars, it's normal to wonder how well they fare out. So, in terms of sustainability, how long does a Tesla battery last before...
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
