ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

This is how much MPs pay for a pint in Westminster

By Kate Plummer
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

Ever wondered how much the drinks are in the House of Commons?

It is not the most pressing political issue of our times but amid allegations that Westminster has a culture of sexism and misogyny, with defence minister Ben Wallace suggesting MPs should avoid bars to combat the problem , the bevvies of the Commons have attracted public interest.

Strangers' Bar is perhaps the best known bar in parliament, open to MPs, staff, and their guests.

There, MPs can enjoy a central London pint costing just £3.56, or an IPA for £3.45.

If wine is more their tipple of choice, MPs can enjoy a medium glass of white and still have change from a fiver, or level up with a glass of champers for under £10.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

And don't get us started on how cheap the spirits are:

While some have suggested avoiding bars like these, minister Kwasi Kwarteng said that whilst some of the allegations against MPs are "extraordinary and unacceptable’" the bars shouldn’t be closed.

He told Sky News : “No, they shouldn’t all be shut, I don’t think we should have an excessively puritanical, severe regime in that regard.”

A spokesperson for the House of Commons told LADBible : “Catering services, including the sale of beverages, at Parliament are not subsidised.

"Our food and drink prices are regularly benchmarked with venues outside Parliament, and the catering service continuously seeks to reduce costs.

"House of Commons bars do not normally run at a loss.

"The contribution in overall profit from the bars helps reduce the cost of catering services.”

Note to self: Become MP to enjoy cheap drinks...

Enjoyed this article? Then click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help it rise through the indy100 rankings and have your say in our news democracy.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

The Tories have lost Westminster and people are blaming the Marble Arch Mound

The Conservatives have lost flagship councils in London overnight and people think they’ve identified one reason as to why.Social media users have been reacting after the first local election results were announced early this morning. Labour won the Tory council of Westminster, which has been held by the Conservatives since its creation in 1964.And what reason are some people giving? The Marble Arch Mound.The mound opened to a less-than-rapturous reception last year, before closing after being universally derided. Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter.It even issued refunds to disappointed punters, then reopened again for free. The disastrous episode...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Indy100

A Tory tried to argue that Labour doing well in London is good for the Tories and people couldn't believe it

Elections bring out some strange takes, from every side of the political spectrum, but a Tory source just made one which has left people totally baffled.A Conservative source has tried to argue that Labour doing well in London during last night’s local elections is actually a good result for their party.It comes after Sir Keir Starmer hailed last night’s local election results as a “massive turning point” for the Labour party, winning three flagship councils including Tory stronghold Wandsworth.Lucy Fisher, who is Chief Political Commentator with Times Radio, sent out a tweet following the results, which featured comment from a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Wallace
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Daily Mail

Welcome to Ozzy’s house! Sharon Osbourne, 69, says she and former Black Sabbath frontman, 73, are set to move two Ukrainian refugee families into properties on their Buckinghamshire estate

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are planning to offer up properties on their Buckinghamshire estate to two Ukrainian families fleeing Russian invasion. The former Black Sabbath frontman, 73, and his rock manager wife, 69, are due to move back to their Grade II-listed mansion - called Welders House - in the village of Jordans, Buckinghamshire, in just a matter of weeks.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pint#Food And Drink#Politics#Central London#Food Drink#Uk#The House Of Commons#Ipa#Pinot Grigio#Strangers Bar#N Nlisten#Napple
Indy100

The Tories have just lost three flagship councils and people don't have much sympathy

The UK is waking up to the news of the local election results, with the Conservatives losing flagship councils in London. Labour managed a historic win in the Tory council of Westminster, which has been held by the Conservatives since its creation in 1964.The biggest result in the capital though was Wandsworth, often described as the “crown jewel” for the Tories and cited as Margaret Thatcher’s favourite council.It’s the first time Labour has held Wandsworth since 1978 and with the party also taking Barnet, the results have put pressure on Boris Johnson. Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter.Local...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Indy100

First glimpse of Platinum Jubilee pudding competition released

Viewers have been given a glimpse of the final of a nationwide competition to find a pudding fit to celebrate the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee.Cakes commemorating the Queen’s wedding and multicultural Britain are among those teased in a new trailer for The Queen’s Jubilee Pudding: 70 Years In The Baking, which airs on BBC One on May 12, when the Duchess of Cornwall and Dame Mary Berry will announce the winner.Recipes by five amateur bakers have been selected from nearly 5,000 entries from across the country as part of the competition between royal grocer Fortnum & Mason and the Big Jubilee...
RECIPES
Indy100

Alistair Campbell says local elections show public 'revulsion' at Boris Johnson and government

Alistair Campbell has reacted the local election results so far and said they show just how much the public are turning against Boris Johnson's government.Speaking to Sky News, Tony Blair's former communications boss said the Tories losing key London seats was "extraordinary" and showed public "revulsion" at the PM."I think there is this sense of people really feeling a sense of revulsion at this government under Boris Johnson," he said."He's delivered next to nothing... I don't think Boris Johnson can get re-elected as prime minister. I think the country has decided that and it's up to the Conservative party to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Indy100

Huw Edwards caught eating croissant while reporting local election results live on air for BBC

Reporting the news during election nights isn’t for the faint-hearted. It takes endurance, skill and composure – and, sometimes, a little treat to keep you going.That was the case for BBC News mainstay Huw Edwards, who got caught out eating "a little bit of croissant" live on air this morning during local election coverage. Huw enjoyed a snack while on the early shift this morning, with a clip of him noshing quickly going viral after it happened at 5.37am.After finding the camera on him earlier than expected, Huw said: “I’m going to admit to you that I’ve just had a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Indy100

Crumbs: Huw Edwards caught out on election breakfast broadcast

Huw Edwards admitted having had “a little bit of croissant” as he wiped his mouth and told viewers he was just finishing the pastry.The veteran broadcaster made the on-air confession while presenting the BBC’s 2022 local election coverage.He said: “I’m going to admit to you I’ve just had a little bit of croissant. So I’m just finishing it and I’m ashamed to say that but there you go. It’s 20 to six in the morning…”A bleary-eyed Edwards later joked about his gaffe with political scientist Professor Sir John Curtice, who appeared on the programme to offer analysis of the results.Introducing the...
ELECTIONS
Indy100

Steve Coogan admits that even Alan Partridge would consider Boris Johnson a 'lame duck'

Steve Coogan has said that even though his famous character, Alan Partridge, would think that Boris Johnson is now a 'lame duck' even though the fictional Norfolk broadcaster is a Conservative.On BBC's Sunday Morning show with Sophie Raworth, Coogan was asked what Partridge would have made of the local election results which saw the Conservatives suffer heavy defeats and lose control of formerly stronghold councils such as Barnet, Wandsworth and Westminster. Coogan, who invented Partridge way back in 1991, said: "Alan, by nature, is a Conservative, so he would be concerned, as I think all Conservatives should be. It's not...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Will Fanta Lemon be discontinued forever later this month?

Fanta fans are in a panic amid swirling internet rumours that the tangy fizzy drink is about to be discontinued forever from the end of this month.Superfans of the yellow soda have been sharing increasingly worried messages as viral TikTok videos and other social media posts warn the drink is to be no more.Concern reached such fever pitch that the company has now responded to the fears, giving a definitive answer on the future of the drink.It seems the concern began when a TikTok post said: "Fanta Lemon discontinued from all EU countries from 28th May 2022."That'd leave fans with...
FOOD & DRINKS
Indy100

London to New York flight forced to turn around as pilot hadn't completed his training

A Virgin Atlantic flight from London to New York was forced to turn back to Heathrow airport after the co-pilot admitted he hadn't passed his last flying test.The bizarre and worrisome moment occurred when the plane was over Ireland. It was at that point that the captain was told the first officer had not completed his training. The Airbus A330, just 40 minutes into its flight, was ordered to return to Heathrow. Passengers on board had landed in the United States almost three hours later than planned after the jet. The plane is said to be able to carry nearly...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Indy100

Former refugee elected councillor says Glasgow always welcomed her

Former asylum seeker Roza Salih said being elected a councillor in Scotland’s largest city showed how “the people of Glasgow have always welcomed me”.More than two decades after arriving in Scotland as a refugee, she was voted into office, as an SNP councillor for the Greater Pollok ward.She was congratulated by SNP leader and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who said she was shedding a “very happy tear” at Ms Salih’s election Shedding a (very happy) tear at this result. From asylum seeker to @theSNP councillor. Congrats @RozaSalih https://t.co/qM5nvJnYK0 — Nicola Sturgeon (@Nicola...
POLITICS
Indy100

Chef gives £1,000 meal bill to waitress and bans 'rude' diners for life

A chef banned an affluent group of diners from his restaurant after they reportedly "disrespected, touched unwantedly and talked down to" a 22-year-old waitress. The chef shared that he's given his waitress the entire £1,000 they paid after she endured the horrifying incident. Lee Skeet, from Cardiff, who has worked for top chefs such as Gordon Ramsay, Marcus Wareing and Tom Aikens, took to Twitter to explain why he would be banning the customers who paid 'the biggest bill' his restaurant, Cora, had ever seen.He initially shared. that he would be returning the unnamed party's entire bill - minus £100...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Indy100

Here's the truth about Keir Starmer's lockdown beer

In February 2022, Labour leader Keir Starmer was cleared of breaking lockdown rules after he was filmed drinking a beer while having food in an office in April 2021.Perhaps that should have been the end of the matter, but it certainly wasn't as last week, the Daily Mail dragged the story up again by publishing video evidence that deputy leader Angela Rayner joined Starmer at the event, forcing Labour to change course and admit she was present.Since then, the publication has splashed a story about the event on its front pages most days, adding small details like the price of...
BORIS JOHNSON
Indy100

6 supermarket hacks to save money during the cost of living crisis

The cost of living crisis continues as food prices skyrocket across the nation. Grocery prices have seen the biggest increase since December 2011, with a notable 5.9 per cent inflation in April vs last year. Additionally, four in ten people have bought less food in the past two weeks alone. Earlier this week, Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary George Eustice, said that value brands would help households "manage their household budget", which Treasury minister Pat McFadden described as "woefully out of touch".During the car crash interview, Eustice suggested that UK households had the lowest food expenditure in Europe, thanks...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Indy100

Indy100

176K+
Followers
12K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy