King Of Prussia, PA

King of Prussia-based Morgan Properties Enters Rent-a-Home Market With Single-Family Housing in Texas

By Christine Tarlecki
 4 days ago
King of Prussia-based Morgan Properties, owner of Class B apartments, has purchased a gated 136-unit single-family housing community in the Dallas suburbs from Provident Realty Advisors for an undisclosed price, writes for the Philadelphia Business...

Austonia

Massive 3,173-acre mixed-use development to be built between Austin and San Antonio

Mixed-use developments are cropping up all over Central Texas. The latest is a 3,173-acre development between Austin and San Antonio, located at the intersection of State Highways 130 and 80, southwest of Lockhart. Dallas-based real estate firm RREAF is behind the project and boasts convenient access to two major Texas markets. What the development includes: Apartments plus thousands of single-family homes for purchase and build-to-rent single-family homesRetail, restaurants, hotels, offices, healthcare services, light industrial facilities and schools Hiking and biking trails, outdoor event pavilions, athletic fields, and fitness centers Shannon Livingston, President of RREAF Communities, said without new developments like this in the pipeline, people will continue to struggle to find and afford places to live. "Being within a reasonable commute to the exploding job markets of Austin and San Antonio, as well as the vibrant cities of San Marcos and Lockhart, puts us in perfect position to deliver much needed inventory to a market area that is significantly constrained on future housing," Livingston said.
AUSTIN, TX
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Buyers Need More Money to Buy a House Now

Interest rates have been steadily rising along with growing home prices, and now Philadelphia-area homeowners need to bring in additional income, reports Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. According to a Redfin report, 17% more income is needed for Philadelphia-area homebuyers to make their typical monthly mortgage payment, and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Financing Your New Vacation Property

Penn Community Bank has the tools and the experience to confidently advise vacation home buyers. Finding the right vacation home in a location of choice, with all desired amenities, that fits the budget, with a proper timeline established to maximize the investment, whose offer has been accepted by the seller is cause for great celebration.
REAL ESTATE
MONTCO.Today

Plymouth Meeting-based Real Estate Investor Expands with California Property for $17.25M

Waterman Grove outside Sacramento, CA bought by CenterSquare Investment Management. Plymouth Meeting real estate investor CenterSquare Investment Management looks to expand portfolio and buys property in California, reports Ben van der Meer for the Philadelphia Business Journal. CenterSquare Investment Management, based out of Plymouth Meeting, recently bought 45,000 square foot...
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
BGR.com

A bunch of new Costco stores are coming soon

A retail chain beloved by bargain hunters has unveiled a big expansion it’s going to be embarking on over the course of the next several months. As many as 28 new Costco store locations are opening through the rest of this year, including almost a dozen in a matter of months.
RETAIL
