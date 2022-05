Q: We put an offer in on a house and it was accepted. We are not sure if we still want it. Do we have three days to rescind an offer/contract and cancel it?. A: I’m not sure where this rumor started because I hear it more and more. There is no three days to rescind an offer/contract for real estate in the State of Michigan. If you rescind/back out of the offer there more than likely will be penalties for doing so which can include, but not limited to, forfeiting your earnest money deposit. I highly recommend talking to your licensed real estate agent and consulting an attorney regarding this matter.

