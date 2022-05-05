ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaks create a positive effect on a person’s mental health

By Kayleigh Thomas
(WWLP) – Mental health is a growing crisis in the United States, with depression rates triple what they were in 2019 and further worsening. However, research is indicating that simple changes can have a significant impact.

A Cleveland Clinic survey showed that 37-percent of participants ranked their current mental health as low, but 46-percent of responders have been able to maintain or improve their mental and emotional health by taking multiple five to 10 minute breaks during the day to relieve stress and anxiety.

These “mental health moments” are more do-able and effective than extended periods, but it isn’t just for individuals.

A majority of 53-percent people reported having good mental health said their employers offer paid time off for mental health days.

