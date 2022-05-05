ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, OH

Most expensive homes sold in Franklin County, Ohio, in April

By Ben Orner
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UkVDZ_0fTfvMut00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top two homes sold in Ohio’s largest county last month went for more than $3 million each.

NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin County auditor’s office and filtered for “one-family dwellings” so as not to include things like apartments, duplexes, or unrelated land purchases.

Excluding transfers for $0, 1,750 single-family home purchases were made in Franklin County last month. The average price was $297,409 and the median price was $260,000.

The 10 most expensive homes sold in Franklin County last month

10. This home at 13 Wiveliscombe in New Albany sold for $1,250,000 on April 7.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zWY4G_0fTfvMut00

9. This home at 8660 Gairloch Court in Dublin sold for $1,260,000 on April 8.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26RgUB_0fTfvMut00

8. This home at 2390 Arlington Ave. in Upper Arlington sold for $1.3 million on April 4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IQnSz_0fTfvMut00

7. This home at 150 S. Parkview Ave. in Bexley sold for $1.4 million on April 4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cExA4_0fTfvMut00

6. This home at 15 Hays Town in New Albany sold for $1,415,000 on April 4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PTHXI_0fTfvMut00

5. This home at 1988 Cambridge Blvd. in Upper Arlington sold for $1,810,000 on April 5.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QLQJ3_0fTfvMut00

4. This home at 4701 Leppert Road in Hilliard sold for $1.9 million on April 12.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HKcUB_0fTfvMut00

3. This home at 192 Beck St. in Columbus sold for $1,950,000 on April 14.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iOguY_0fTfvMut00

2. This home at 3 Bottomley Cresce Road in New Albany sold for $3,225,000 on April 19.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ltJsI_0fTfvMut00

1. This home at 2848 Johnstown Road in Columbus sold for $3,382,000 on April 14.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cCyGW_0fTfvMut00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

City shuts down fourth Hilltop home for drug activity

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The city of Columbus has shut down another home in the Hilltop area due to drug activity.  “Our Zone Team is working alongside CPD to build strong cases to shut down drug houses that threaten public health and safety,” said Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein. “By taking this drug house out of play, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

19-year-old from Marion faces death penalty

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Prosecutors are pursuing the death penalty against a 19-year-old who allegedly shot and killed a Marion man in March. Christian Gutierrez, of Marion, was re-indicted Thursday for his reported involvement in the shooting death of Charles A. Feliciano, 27, who was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in March at the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Real Estate
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Franklin County, OH
Government
Columbus, OH
Government
City
New Albany, OH
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
City
Dublin, OH
City
Bexley, OH
Franklin County, OH
Business
Columbus, OH
Business
County
Franklin County, OH
Local
Ohio Real Estate
City
Albany, OH
City
Hilliard, OH
City
Upper Arlington, OH
100.7 WITL

Why Is This Neighborhood In Ohio Completely Abandoned?

This seems like something straight out of a horror film but there is a neighborhood in Whitehall, Ohio that is completely abandoned. Like...completely, to the point that there are dozens of houses sitting totally empty in an almost Silent Hill vibe. My Lens Adventures made a post on Facebook showing their documentation of their first experience checking this place out. One woman who was a former resident couldn't believe the state they were in:
WHITEHALL, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man indicted after shooting female driver in head

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was indicted Tuesday after he allegedly shot a woman while she was driving. Jordan Slocum, 30, was indicted for attempted murder Tuesday for allegedly shooting a woman in the head as she was driving both of them on I-71 southbound, north of East North Broadway Street, around 3:25 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Family Home#Wcmh#8660 Gairloch Court#S Parkview Ave#Bottomley#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC4 Columbus

Four Ohioans going to prison for string of bank robberies

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Four central Ohio residents are heading to prison after pleading guilty to a string of bank robberies earlier this year. Travis Metter, 23, of Lancaster; Lindsey Williams, 24, of Lancaster; James Jones, 28, of Akron; and Amber Morrison, 26, of Chillicothe, were sentenced to prison Tuesday for their involvement in a […]
ZANESVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
WDTN

Ohio doctor back in jail on weapons charge

Ali Kooshkabadi, 39, was booked into jail Wednesday on a charge of weapons under disability. He was charged under a provision in the Ohio Revised Code that prohibits people who have mental health concerns from having access to a firearm.
CANFIELD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

27-year-old indicted for killing Tolen Flowers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 27-year-old woman was indicted Thursday for her alleged involvement in the shooting death of Tolen L. Flowers. Shawnquita Howard, of Columbus, is accused of shooting the 30-year-old victim in the head near the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and East Spring Street on April 16, according to court records with the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
SCDNReports

Ohio Man Killed During Barbershop Shooting

Ohio Man Killed During Barbershop ShootingScreenshot. An Ohio man was shot to death during a shooting at a barbershop that remains under investigation. Lawrence Jefferson is a 51-year-old man who was found dead on the scene of the shooting in Columbus, which took place at Executive Barber Salon.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy