Most expensive homes sold in Franklin County, Ohio, in April
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top two homes sold in Ohio’s largest county last month went for more than $3 million each.
NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin County auditor’s office and filtered for “one-family dwellings” so as not to include things like apartments, duplexes, or unrelated land purchases.
Excluding transfers for $0, 1,750 single-family home purchases were made in Franklin County last month. The average price was $297,409 and the median price was $260,000.
The 10 most expensive homes sold in Franklin County last month
10. This home at 13 Wiveliscombe in New Albany sold for $1,250,000 on April 7.
9. This home at 8660 Gairloch Court in Dublin sold for $1,260,000 on April 8.
8. This home at 2390 Arlington Ave. in Upper Arlington sold for $1.3 million on April 4.
7. This home at 150 S. Parkview Ave. in Bexley sold for $1.4 million on April 4.
6. This home at 15 Hays Town in New Albany sold for $1,415,000 on April 4.
5. This home at 1988 Cambridge Blvd. in Upper Arlington sold for $1,810,000 on April 5.
4. This home at 4701 Leppert Road in Hilliard sold for $1.9 million on April 12.
3. This home at 192 Beck St. in Columbus sold for $1,950,000 on April 14.
2. This home at 3 Bottomley Cresce Road in New Albany sold for $3,225,000 on April 19.
1. This home at 2848 Johnstown Road in Columbus sold for $3,382,000 on April 14.
