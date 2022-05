When it comes to an overnight stay, weekend getaway, or vacation, I will choose a unique stay like an Airbnb, any day. I just can't stand boring hotels anymore. I love places to stay that are a true experience. Many hosts on Airbnb find a unique niche. Whether it be a treehouse, camper, covered wagon, teepee, ark, yurt, houseboat, or pirate ship, it's something out of the ordinary that will make for an awesome overnight stay.

3 DAYS AGO