Driver charged with DWI after striking barn on Washington St. in Pittsford

By Panagiotis Argitis
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Sullivan County man was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated after striking a barn, and a parked vehicle on Washington Street just before midnight Wednesday.

Authorities say 31-year-old Matthew Goldsmith of Kauneonga Lake was traveling eastbound on Washington Road, before driving through an intersection and into a driveway.

The pickup truck driven by the man struck an unoccupied vehicle that was parked in the driveway, along with a barn on the property, according to officials.

Police say Goldsmith was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was not injured.

He was charged with Driving While Intoxicated, among other traffic violations.

