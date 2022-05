Australia’s apex bank, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has hiked its interest rate for the first time in more than a decade. As reported by CNBC, the Reserve Bank of Australia increased the rate by 25 basis points to 0.35%, the first of such moves since November 2010. Australia’s rate hike by the RBA is highly justified considering the growing inflation hike in the country. As detailed by the apex bank, it is high time it stopped the “extraordinary monetary support” it was dishing out to the economy with the advent of the coronavirus pandemic.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO