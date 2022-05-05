'The ultimate status symbol': Adams appoints nightclub owner to Metropolitan Museum board

Pictured is Mayor Eric Adams at Zero Bond with club owner Scott Sartiano (behind his right shoulder). Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

NEW YORK — There's new blood on the board of one of the city’s oldest cultural institutions after Mayor Eric Adams appointed the owner of the Noho club he frequents as a trustee of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The mayor quietly named Scott Sartiano, the 47-year-old founder of the members-only club Zero Bond, as his representative to the Met board in February.

The unconventional appointment — previous mayoral designees were political and philanthropic heavyweights — gives the club owner an entrée into one of New York’s wealthiest and most influential circles. In turn Sartiano will be an important liaison, communicating both the mayor’s interests to the museum and the museum’s wishes back to City Hall on issues from public funding to neighborhood relations.

“It’s obviously an incredible honor, but it’s also something that has serious bragging rights,” said art dealer Eli Klein, who runs the Eli Klein Gallery in the West Village.

“That gives you a lot of credibility in the art world of course and beyond,” Klein said in an interview.

Elected officials including the mayor, the City Council speaker and the comptroller are ex officio trustees and appoint representatives to be their “eyes and ears” on the board, according to a museum spokesperson. They attend meetings and serve on committees. The position is unpaid.

“The mayor was looking for a New Yorker who could bring a new outlook, as well as a wealth of energy and passion to the role,” Adams’ press secretary Fabien Levy told POLITICO.

“He is looking forward to seeing what Scott and the rest of the board can do for The Met and for the people of New York.”

Sartiano called his appointment “an honor.”

“When serving on the art and institutions committee of Community Board 2, I helped support several art and museum projects. I’ve been an art enthusiast my whole life, and am committed to serving this city and the board with the utmost respect," he said in a statement.

Adams, who eagerly attended the Met Gala Monday night in a bespoke jacket with the message “End Gun Violence” by designer Laolu Senbanjo, also brings a new enthusiasm for the institution following former Mayor Bill de Blasio, who initially refused to attend the museum’s premiere event because he wasn’t an “elite guy.”



A museum spokesperson called Adams’ attendance at the gala “a loud and wonderful message” consistent with his belief that the city’s cultural institutions will play an important role in the its comeback from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sartiano, who’s best known for dating celebrities in addition to his career as a club and restaurant owner, is a departure from past representatives.

Ken Sunshine, a leading publicist after a career in politics for the late Gov. Mario Cuomo, presidential contender Ted Kennedy and Mayor David Dinkins, was de Blasio’s Met appointee. De Blasio’s predecessor, Michael Bloomberg, named socialite philanthropist Gail Hilson — who fundraised for the Central Park Conservancy and launched with Evelyn Lauder — to the board.

While Sartiano isn’t well acquainted with government or society fixtures, what matters most is his ties to Adams, according to Sid Davidoff, a lawyer and lobbyist who was an aide to former Mayor John Lindsay.

“I know nothing about Scott. All I know is if he has the mayor’s ear on any issue then they made a good appointment. When the Met has a problem the city needs to resolve, he’s the guy that takes it to the mayor,” said Davidoff, who has served as both Adams and de Blasio’s representative to the board of the Wildlife Conservation Society that runs the local zoos and aquarium.

Adams is a regular at Sartiano’s Bond Street club where he held an Election Night after party attended by actor Forest Whitaker and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt. The mayor’s not a member of the $4,000-a-year club, but visits the hot spot as a guest of others who belong and shared a meal with San Francisco Mayor London Breed there in February.

Most Met board members are major art collectors and donors — who give $10 million to the museum in exchange for the privilege of becoming a trustee, according to The New York Times.

“The Met board is the ultimate status symbol in old New York,” said a former member who was granted anonymity to speak openly about the matter.

The former member called Sartiano “a bit of an odd choice [because] he doesn’t come from society, he’s a club owner and a restaurant owner.”

“But, I don’t know," he added, "Everything Eric does is a little different."

Sartiano joins the ranks of an approximately 100-member board that includes present trustees like Merryl Tisch and Anna Wintour and past ones like Cornelius Vanderbilt and Arthur Ochs Sulzberger.



A Met spokesperson said in an interview that the mayor’s appointee serves as the “very helpful eyes and ears of the mayor — going both ways.” The appointee shares the mayor’s interests with the museum and the Met informs City Hall’s representative of its own goals.

“The mayor’s representative is an important way for the museum and the city to align on priorities — and the appointment came quickly, and Scott has jumped right in,” Met spokesperson Kenneth Weine added in a statement.

Under past administrations, the mayoral liaison has had to navigate issues related to a lawsuit over the Met’s $25 admission fee, construction noise upsetting neighbors and budget cuts.