Bourbon County, KS

Flood Watch issued for Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-05 20:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 08:59:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Clay, Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clay; Wilkin WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Wilkin and Clay Counties. In North Dakota, Cass, Barnes, Sargent, Ransom and Richland Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Banks, Catoosa, Dawson, Elbert, Fannin, Franklin, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Banks; Catoosa; Dawson; Elbert; Fannin; Franklin; Gilmer; Habersham; Hall; Hart; Lumpkin; Murray; Pickens; Rabun; Stephens; Towns; Union; White; Whitfield TORNADO WATCH 186 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS GA . GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BANKS CATOOSA DAWSON ELBERT FANNIN FRANKLIN GILMER HABERSHAM HALL HART LUMPKIN MURRAY PICKENS RABUN STEPHENS TOWNS UNION WHITE WHITFIELD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Clark, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray, Hamilton, Haskell, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 13:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clark; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Kearny; Meade; Morton; Seward; Stanton; Stevens Fire Danger Continues RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078...084...085 086...087 AND 088 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ MONDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078 084...085...086...087 AND 088 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Red Flag Warning For wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny...Fire Weather Zone 063 Finney Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton...Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell...Fire Weather Zone 077 Gray Fire Weather Zone 078 Ford...Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens...Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward Fire Weather Zone 087 Meade and Fire Weather Zone 088 Clark. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aurora, Beadle, Brule, Buffalo, Charles Mix, Clark, Davison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 16:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brule; Buffalo; Charles Mix; Clark; Davison; Douglas; Faulk; Gregory; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jerauld; Jones; Lyman; Mellette; Sanborn; Spink; Stanley; Sully; Todd; Tripp SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 190 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AURORA BEADLE BRULE BUFFALO CHARLES MIX CLARK DAVISON DOUGLAS FAULK GREGORY HAND HUGHES HYDE JERAULD JONES LYMAN MELLETTE SANBORN SPINK STANLEY SULLY TODD TRIPP
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 16:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 405 PM PDT, blowing sand was severely impacting visibility on Interstate 10 between North Palm Springs and Thousand Palms. Other roadways between these areas will be impacted. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...CalTrans. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. Locations impacted include Northeastern Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, North Palm Springs, Whitewater, Sky Valley and Thousand Palms. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Day by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 03:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 05:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Day A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL DAY COUNTY At 412 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Antelope Lake, or near Webster, moving north at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Webster, Waubay, Bristol, Butler, Lily, Waubay Lake, Minnewasta Lake, Blue Dog Lake, Waubay Wildlife Rec Area, Antelope Lake, Rush Lake, Campbell Slough and Bitter Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for McLeod, Nicollet, Sibley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: McLeod; Nicollet; Sibley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...McLeod, Sibley and Nicollet Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 4 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cottonwood, Jackson, Nobles by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson; Nobles WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Iowa, O`Brien, Clay, Buena Vista, Osceola and Dickinson Counties. In Minnesota, Cottonwood, Nobles and Jackson Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 4 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland Worcester by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 05:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland Worcester COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Inland Worcester County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect one to two foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/04 AM 4.1 1.6 2.1 11-12 MINOR 09/03 PM 4.1 1.6 2.3 10-11 MINOR 10/03 AM 4.1 1.6 2.0 11 MINOR 10/04 PM 3.9 1.4 2.0 11 NONE 11/05 AM 3.9 1.4 1.7 10-11 NONE 11/05 PM 3.6 1.1 1.5 8-9 NONE
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 05:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: St. Marys COASTAL FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT TUESDAY COASTAL FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. For the Coastal Flood Watch, up to one foot of inundation above ground level possible in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in St. Marys County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 2 AM EDT Tuesday, especially around the time of high tide. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from late tonight through late Tuesday night, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, water covers roads on Saint George Island, is in yards, and is approaching structures. To the east, inundation is occurring at multiple marinas off St. Mary`s River, Smith Creek, and Jutland Creek. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two to two and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Point Lookout is at 8:16 AM and 9:03 PM. The next high tide at Piney Point is at 9:03 AM and 9:56 PM. The next high tide at Coltons Point is at 9:39 AM and 10:32 PM. STRAITS POINT MD MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/08 AM 3.5 1.9 2.1 1.0 Moderate 09/09 PM 3.5 1.9 2.1 1.0 Moderate 10/08 AM 3.5 1.9 2.2 1.0 Moderate 10/10 PM 3.5 1.9 2.1 1.0 Moderate 11/10 AM 3.4 1.8 2.0 1.0 Minor 11/11 PM 3.4 1.8 1.9 1.0 Minor
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chippewa, Douglas, Kandiyohi, Meeker, Pope, Renville, Stearns by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Chippewa; Douglas; Kandiyohi; Meeker; Pope; Renville; Stearns; Stevens; Swift; Todd WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Douglas, Todd, Stevens, Pope, Stearns, Swift, Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Meeker and Renville Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Beaver, Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. Target Area: Beaver; Cimarron; Texas RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM CDT TUESDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE ENTIRETY OF THE OKLAHOMA AND TEXAS PANHANDLES * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron...Texas and Beaver. In Texas...Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Ochiltree...Lipscomb Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson...Roberts...Hemphill...Oldham Potter...Carson...Gray...Wheeler...Deaf Smith...Randall Armstrong...Donley...Collingsworth and Palo Duro Canyon. * 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...4 to 8. * Timing...From 10 AM CDT this morning until 1 AM CDT very early Tuesday morning.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Accomack, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 04:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Accomack; Northampton WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph along the immediate Atlantic coast. * WHERE...In Maryland, Ocean City. In Virginia, Northampton and Accomack Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 04:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Maryland Beaches WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph along the immediate Atlantic coast. * WHERE...In Maryland, Ocean City. In Virginia, Northampton and Accomack Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 04:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Currituck WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Marshall, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 03:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 05:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Marshall; Roberts THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 191 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING IN SOUTH DAKOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA MARSHALL ROBERTS THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BRITTON AND SISSETON.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Barnes, Cass, Ransom, Richland, Sargent by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barnes; Cass; Ransom; Richland; Sargent WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Wilkin and Clay Counties. In North Dakota, Cass, Barnes, Sargent, Ransom and Richland Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Aurora, Beadle, Brookings, Brule, Charles Mix, Davison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brookings; Brule; Charles Mix; Davison; Douglas; Gregory; Hanson; Jerauld; Kingsbury; Lake; Miner; Moody; Sanborn WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation and the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Cameron, Inland Kenedy, Inland Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Southern Hidalgo HEAT INDEX VALUES BETWEEN 106 AND 110 DEGREES ARE EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON The combination of very warm temperatures and high dewpoints will produce heat indices between 106 and 110 degrees across portions of the lower and middle Rio Grande Valley as well as across inland portions of Willacy and Kenedy counties this afternoon. Residents with outdoor activities planned are urged to drink plenty of water, wear light weight and light colored clothing and take frequent breaks from the heat. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Buena Vista, Clay, Dickinson, O'Brien, Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Buena Vista; Clay; Dickinson; O'Brien; Osceola WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Iowa, O`Brien, Clay, Buena Vista, Osceola and Dickinson Counties. In Minnesota, Cottonwood, Nobles and Jackson Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 4 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
