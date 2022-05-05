ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arik Gilbert 2023 NFL Draft hype is exactly what Kirby Smart warned against

By Connor Riley, DawgNation.com
 4 days ago
Arik Gilbert During the G-Day scrimmage on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 16, 2022.(Photo by Mackenzie Miles) (Mackenzie Miles)

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Arik Gilbert found his name near the top of a 2023 NFL mock draft. In Pro Football Focus’ Way-Too-Early 2023 NFL Mock Draft, Gilbert was pegged as the No. 5 pick in next year’s draft. That was ahead of players such as Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy.

As G-Day showed, Gilbert’s measurables and raw athleticism are off the charts. He grabbed two touchdown passes while also drawing two pass interference penalties. And he wasn’t even in peak shape, as Kirby Smart and teammates have said he’s still working his way back.

