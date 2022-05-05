SADD safety carnival kicks off at Monroe County high school

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One school in Monroe County is making safety the focal point of their day on Thursday.

Learning about safety in a fun way.

Kids had the opportunity to spray a fire hose, try some firefighter simulators and get in a semi-truck.

“This is the age where we all start driving and we all want to be connected with our friends no matter what we’re doing so learning to put the phone down and focus on what’s in front of you is really important I think,” said student Regan Carlson.

Pocono Mountain West High School students against destructive decisions spent the morning making sure juniors and seniors get the message about safe driving.

“Everybody texts and drives, a lot of distracted drivers out there. So we’re exposing them to some of the things that happen out there and a lot of these community members are helping us out with that,” said SADD Advisor Paul Steinruck.

“I was really excited because a lot of fire departments did an obstacle course and police are doing beer goggles and walk the line so I think that’s really cool for the juniors and seniors to experience,” said Gracie Hixon, who’s a student at Pocono Mountain West.

Students were able to try on some fire gear as volunteer firefighters tried recruiting some of the younger generations.

“It doesn’t seem like there are a whole lot of younger kids who have the interest to join the volunteer fire companies like there used to be years ago. So anything we can do to peak some interest and show them we’re here and volunteering in your local community is a positive thing to do,” said William Muzzy who is a firefighter in Tobyhanna Township.

