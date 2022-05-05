ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

SADD safety carnival kicks off at Monroe County high school

By Nicole Rogers
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jchXW_0fTfrNwS00

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One school in Monroe County is making safety the focal point of their day on Thursday.

Tourism Day Summit at Kalahari Resort

Learning about safety in a fun way.

Kids had the opportunity to spray a fire hose, try some firefighter simulators and get in a semi-truck.

“This is the age where we all start driving and we all want to be connected with our friends no matter what we’re doing so learning to put the phone down and focus on what’s in front of you is really important I think,” said student Regan Carlson.

Pocono Mountain West High School students against destructive decisions spent the morning making sure juniors and seniors get the message about safe driving.

“Everybody texts and drives, a lot of distracted drivers out there. So we’re exposing them to some of the things that happen out there and a lot of these community members are helping us out with that,” said SADD Advisor Paul Steinruck.

“I was really excited because a lot of fire departments did an obstacle course and police are doing beer goggles and walk the line so I think that’s really cool for the juniors and seniors to experience,” said Gracie Hixon, who’s a student at Pocono Mountain West.

Students were able to try on some fire gear as volunteer firefighters tried recruiting some of the younger generations.

“It doesn’t seem like there are a whole lot of younger kids who have the interest to join the volunteer fire companies like there used to be years ago. So anything we can do to peak some interest and show them we’re here and volunteering in your local community is a positive thing to do,” said William Muzzy who is a firefighter in Tobyhanna Township.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Pocono students test out DUI simulator to enforce driver safety

POCONO SUMMIT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A high school in the Poconos is spreading awareness about the risks surrounding impaired driving. Students got behind the wheel Thursday and took a spin in Pennsylvania’s safety simulator. The task at hand is to drive safe, but once ‘impaired driving’ is activated it was a different story. “It’s a […]
WBRE

Former Sacred Heart High School demolished

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former school that has sat empty since 2005, is being demolished in Lackawanna county. Demolition started Thursday morning in Carbondale on the former Saint Rose High School or Sacred Heart School. Excavators were on-site slowly chipping away at the building. Former students stopped to watch as their alma mater […]
CARBONDALE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Parkland High School prom 2022 (PHOTOS)

Editor’s Note: As proms roar back this year, lehighvalleylive.com is offering a new benefit to subscribers: Click the photo gallery to see if we photographed your favorite prom-goer, and get free, print-quality downloads — as well as the option to purchase keepsakes at half the price. Parkland High...
BETHLEHEM, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe County, PA
Sports
Monroe County, PA
Education
County
Monroe County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Monroe County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Tobyhanna, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
NewsRadio WILK

Mulling a school closure in a Luzerne County district

The future is up in the air for an elementary school in Luzerne County. It has to do with a budget decrease and a property tax increase. The Wyoming Valley West School District is considering closing the Schuyler Avenue Elementary School in Kingston. About 200 students attend Schuyler Avenue Elementary. The decision to close is not yet final, but the Wyoming Valley West School District has already given furlough notices to about two dozen teachers.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

State trooper charged with possession of illegal drugs

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced the arrest and charge of a trooper they say possessed illegal drugs. According to PSP, Trooper Joseph W. Czachorowski, assigned to Troop K in Philadelphia, was discovered to have 30 oxymetholone pills and two vials of trenbolone acetate, both steroids and schedule III controlled […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

Police: Woman arrested in retail theft worth $1,200 at JCPenney

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say committed a $1,200 retail theft from JCPenny’s at the Wyoming Valley Mall. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on Wednesday authorities arrested Tracey Simoson, 54, of Swoyersville after she was caught walking out of the JCPenny’s with $1,200 worth of merchandise. Investigators say […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accidentally released from prison arrested in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Scranton police, a man who was wrongfully released from Lackawanna County Prison was located and picked up in Scranton. Lieutenant Michael Perry with the Scranton Police Department said that they received a call that 24-year-old Anthony Trozzolillo was at a gas station in the 700 block of North […]
SCRANTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnival#Fire Hose#Highschool
WBRE

Police: Car driving 104 mph leads to drug possession charges

KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a traffic stop of a car driving 104 miles per hour resulted in a man being charged with drug possession. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), troopers conducted a traffic stop on State Route 476 mile marker 97 in Kidder Township for a vehicle driving 104 mph […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police: Woman forges judge’s signature in order to drive

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman for forgery after they say she faked a judge’s signature to give herself permission to drive. According to the Bloomsburg Police Department, in March, investigators were informed that Ashley Sherry forged a note on a paper utilizing Magistrate Doug Brewer’s signature explaining that he provided permission for […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WBRE

Wanted pair in Hazleton facing additional drug charges

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A pair in Hazleton who were wanted are now facing more charges after police say they engaged in a chase and discarded drugs while fleeing. According to Hazleton City Police, officers were attempting to conduct a traffic stop just after midnight Wednesday. Police say inside the car was driver Jonathan […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Warrant issued for former PA Attorney General Kathleen Kane

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A bench warrant has been issued for former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane for a probation violation in Montgomery County. Kane was charged with DUI last month after a two-car crash in Scranton. According to police, the crash happened near the Gulf Gas Station at Moosic Street and Meadow Avenue just […]
SCRANTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WBRE

Two sisters missing in Scranton found

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police safely find sisters that went missing Wednesday in Scranton. According to the Scranton Police Department, Betty Hill, 37, and Joy Hill, 36, left together from South Scranton and were not seen since 11:00 a.m. As of 9:00 p.m. Wednesday both sisters were found safe and the search was called off. […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Woman charged with witness intimidation after jailhouse phone call

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a woman with witness intimidation after they say she made a phone call to a man in the Luzerne County Prison and tried to get him to change his story about a Wilkes-Barre homicide. According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, Charles Bierly, and James Alberto were […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Most popular girl names in the 70s in Pennsylvania

STACKER (WBRE/WYOU) — While many women throughout history have achieved amazing things, most little girls’ names are popularized by the stars of the entertainment industry. A child actress who was a beacon of hope during the Great Depression; the title of a popular song; or the name fictional characters gave their baby in a sitcom So […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Two crashes in the same spot minutes apart in Kingston

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two crashes occured in Kingston, Tuesday evening, in the same spot, just minutes apart. According to the Eyewitness News crew on scene, the first crash involved a driver heading south on Wyoming Avenue who was t-boned while trying to make a left-hand turn to get on the Cross Valley. Two […]
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

Two sentenced, five charged with fentanyl trafficking resulting in death

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce the sentencing of two Luzerne County men and five others charged after police say they conspired to traffic fentanyl which resulted in deaths. According to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus, Kearon Brinson, 42, of West Nanticoke, Pennsylvania, and Lamont Hubbard, 51, of Plymouth, previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

House fire leads to drug discovery by firefighters

WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A house fire lead to drug charges for a man in Union County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, fire crews responded to a report of a house fire in the 600 block of Leiser Road in White Deer Township. Officials say the Warrior Run Fire Company located several drug […]
UNION COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police charge mother after an infant was found dead

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators in Luzerne County are charging a mother after they say a 6-week-old baby was found dead at home. According to Pennsylvania State Police, in February 2020, troopers responded to the 600 block of Hemlock Street, in Foster Township for the report of an unresponsive baby boy. Troopers state parents […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy