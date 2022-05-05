ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

UGA brings authors to Athens

By Tim Bryant
 4 days ago
cine athens

Authors W. Ralph Eubanks and Aryn Kyle are in Athens, speaking this evening at Cine in downtown Athens.

From the UGA master calendar…

Please join The Georgia Review for a reading and reception with W. Ralph Eubanks and Aryn Kyle to mark its 75the anniversary and success with the National Magazine Awards. More event info to come. W. Ralph Eubanks is the author of A Place Like Mississippi (Timber Press, 2021), The House at the End of the Road: The Story of Three Generations of an Interracial Family in the American South (HarperCollins, 2009), and Ever Is a Long Time: A Journey into Mississippi’s Dark Past (Basic Books, 2003). His essays have been published in The Hedgehog Review, The American Scholar, and The New Yorker. A 2007 Guggenheim Fellow, he is currently a visiting professor of English and Southern studies at the University of Mississippi. He divides his time between Oxford, Mississippi, and Washington, D.C.

Aryn Kyle’s short-story collection, Boys and Girls Like You and Me (2010), and her novel, The God of Animals (2007), were both published by Scribner. Her new novel, Hinterland, is forthcoming from Riverhead Books. She lives in New York City.

Thursday, May 5 from 5:30pm to 7:30pm

Ciné 234 W. Hancock Ave, Athens, GA 30601

©2022 Cox Media Group

