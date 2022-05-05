ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawtucket, RI

Crews respond to Pawtucket car fire

By Melanie DaSilva
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A car was badly burned in Pawtucket early Thursday morning.

Massive flames were seen coming from the car on Lowden Street just before 2 a.m.

It appears the blaze was contained to that one car.

No word on any injuries or what may have started the fire.

