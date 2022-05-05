Crews respond to Pawtucket car fire
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A car was badly burned in Pawtucket early Thursday morning.
Massive flames were seen coming from the car on Lowden Street just before 2 a.m.
It appears the blaze was contained to that one car.
No word on any injuries or what may have started the fire.
