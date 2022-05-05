Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Tangipahoa, Lower Tangipahoa, Northern St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. For the Coastal Flood Watch, up to one foot of inundation above ground level possible in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the City of Alexandria and Arlington County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from noon today to 7 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from this evening through late Tuesday night, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, water is expected to approach the curb near the intersection of King Street and Strand Street in Alexandria. Minor shoreline inundation up to one foot above ground is possible elsewhere. For the Coastal Flood Watch, water may approach buildings near King Street and Union Street. Shoreline inundation up to one foot above ground is possible elsewhere.. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two and a half to three feet above normal. The next high tide at Alexandria is at 3:15 PM and 4:08 AM.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 54 MINUTES AGO