Buckingham Palace parties return, without Queen Elizabeth

By Reuters Staff
 4 days ago
LONDON (Reuters) - Members of the British royal family will stand in for Queen Elizabeth when the traditional garden parties return this summer at Buckingham Palace, her office said on Thursday.

Mobility issues have meant that the 96-year-old monarch has been forced to cut back on public engagements, and the Palace said members of the family would represent her at the garden parties which are returning after the COVID-19 pandemic led to a two-year hiatus.

Traditionally, the queen hosts three annual garden parties at her home in central London and another at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh but these have had to be cancelled because of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The Buckingham Palace parties will be held in May and the one in Scotland in June.

“Her Majesty The Queen will be represented by other Members of the Royal Family at this year’s Garden Parties, with details on attendance to be confirmed in due course,” her office said in a statement.

At the start of June there will also be four days of nationwide celebrations to mark the queen’s 70th year on the throne, including a service of thanksgiving and a pageant through central London.

Brenda Brockett
3d ago

God bless Queen Elizabeth II. It must be very hard for her to give up the things she’s done for so many years.

