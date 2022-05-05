Overnight crash clears after nearly 7 hours on I-85 South near Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A crash late Wednesday night caused delays into early Thursday morning on southbound Interstate 85 in Cabarrus County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

NCDOT said the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday near US-29 and mile marker 58 near Concord.

Officials said the crash scene was cleared just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

