Concord, NC

Overnight crash clears after nearly 7 hours on I-85 South near Concord

By Mike Andrews
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yQ6Zn_0fTfh2HC00

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A crash late Wednesday night caused delays into early Thursday morning on southbound Interstate 85 in Cabarrus County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

NCDOT said the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday near US-29 and mile marker 58 near Concord.

Officials said the crash scene was cleared just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

