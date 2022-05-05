Landenberg Woman Preserves ‘Magical Place’ in Memory of Her Husband

Welcome to 413 Winterberry Dr in the highly sought upon community of Four Seasons at Silver Maple in Middletown. Close to everything Delaware has to offer this home also features a premium lot that backs to trees and walking paths, a viewing pleasure for nature enthusiasts from the back deck. Beautiful move in ready home that has many upgrades and builder options incorporated when it was built less than 9 years ago. 2 bedrooms and two full baths on the main floor with the perfect bonus room that is now set up as a home office. Open floorplan kitchen and dinning room leading into the family room with access to deck. The basement is partially finished and can easily become sleeping quarters for guests with the built in Murphy-Bed that conveys with the house. Upgrades galore from the granite countertops to the gleaming hardwood floors throughout and the gas fireplace for the ultimate tranquility. The community is an active 55+ with clubhouse , pool, exercise and weight room, billiards, library, and great room for gatherings and parties.

MIDDLETOWN, DE ・ 4 DAYS AGO