ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Cave art, abortion-ban sponsor, Lionel Richie: Down in Alabama

By Ike Morgan
AL.com
AL.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lionel Richie has been a force for a long time. How you immediately think of him might depend on your generation. Baby Boomers? The Commodores fresh out of Tuskegee. “Easy,” “Three Times...

www.al.com

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Alabama offers 4-star Mater Dei QB

As the picture becomes clear for the 2023 quarterback recruiting class, next year’s battles are already taking shape. Alabama offered a few signal-callers in the last few days, most notably from a program that’s produced some recent success. Elijah Brown, from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei, earned an...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS Miami

Fake Marina In Miami Gardens Steals Show At Miami Grand Prix

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Formula 1 pictured a race in Miami and envisioned sun, sand, beaches and boats. So, when the inaugural Miami Grand Prix landed at Hard Rock Stadium, nowhere near the South Beach backdrop F1 was seeking, the promoter said don’t worry. Formula 1 wants boats in a suburban neighborhood far away from the ocean? Done. They built a fake marina. With fake water, and all. Well, it’s not really water at all in The Mia Marina, located between turns 4 and 6 at the purpose-built venue around the Miami Dolphins’ stadium. It can be found at the corner of NW 27th Ave....
MIAMI, FL
AL.com

‘Plant out of hell’ invading south Alabama, feds weigh using Asian insects to fight back

In the battle against an invasive tree that’s taking over the Mobile-Tensaw Delta, federal authorities are considering a new weapon: invasive insects. State and federal wildlife agencies have tried blasting the invasive Chinese tallow tree with herbicide dropped from the air, in addition to using controlled burns, U.S. Marines with machetes, and brigades of volunteers to fight back the invasion.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tuskegee, AL
Local
Alabama Entertainment
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
AL.com

Peach Truck Tour coming to Alabama: Here’s how to order your fresh peaches

A peach truck business known for delivering fresh fruit across the country will be making a series of stops across Alabama this summer. It’s the 10th year that The Peach Truck has been offering 25-pound boxes of peaches from co-founder Stephen Rose’s hometown farm in Fort Valley, Ga. He and his wife currently live in Nashville, but have been doing The Peach Truck Tour since 2012.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

American Song Contest grand final: Where to watch and stream

The American Song Contest is the latest singing competition obsession. The live show features hosts Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg along with artists from each state and territory in the U.S. to find the country’s best original song. The show features a total of 56 contestants that viewers have...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lionel Richie
Person
Nicole Richie
AL.com

Mickey Gilley, country star who helped inspire ‘Urban Cowboy,’ dies at 86

Country star Mickey Gilley, whose namesake Texas honky-tonk inspired the 1980 film “Urban Cowboy” and a nationwide wave of Western-themed nightspots, has died. He was 86. Gilley died Saturday in Branson, Missouri, where he helped run the Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre. He had been performing as recently as last month, but was in failing health over the past week.
BRANSON, MO
AL.com

Cameron Smith: After Roe falls, Alabama needs wisdom rather than protection from itself

This is an opinion column. My friend and fellow columnist, Kyle Whitmire, recently lamented that Alabama’s entire constitutional safety net tore with news that the Supreme Court intends to upend abortion protections created by Roe v. Wade and subsequent cases. As a tragic result, Whitmire suggests that Southern pro-life legislators are now the moral equivalent of Democratic racists like George Wallace.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lionel Ritchie#Art#Abortion#North Alabama#American#Idol
AL.com

ComebackTown: How Google is sabotaging Birmingham

ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Most folks’ first impression of Birmingham won’t be from driving to town on I-65. Nor arriving at our Amtrak station, or at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. It will likely be from a simple Google search. A Google search...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Groundbreaking Orchestra Noir makes Birmingham debut tonight

Jason Ikeem Rodgers clearly remembers the epiphany he had that led him to create the Atlanta, Georgia-based African American ensemble, Orchestra Noir. He and his wife, Keisha, were invited to an elegant soiree in an affluent neighborhood that was attended by some of the city’s elite: “It was a classy event, and, for the first time, I saw the real Black middle class,” Rodgers recalled of the gala.
ATLANTA, GA
AL.com

Make-A-Wish, Miami police reenact ‘Bad Boys’ on bridge for Alabama teen in Auburn hat

One Alabama teen is now a Bad Boy for Life. The Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Miami Police Department joined forces to make the 16-year-old’s dream come true. “He went through about 10 months of chemo from Anaplastic large cell lymphoma,” said Larry Smith, the Make-A-Wish recipient’s uncle, told News 7 Miami. He didn’t want to give the boy’s name due to home issues.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

SNL’s Michael Che jokes about 1000-year-old Alabama cave drawings

Comedian Michael Che offered up his opinion about recently-discovered cave pictures in Alabama during this weekend’s Saturday Night Live show:. “Archaeologists have discovered thousand-year-old drawings in caves in Alabama. Guys, they’re bad,” he joked during his segment of Weekend Update. Researchers recently shared images and findings about...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
177K+
Followers
49K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy