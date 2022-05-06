ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

PS5 stock – live: Game restock available now – here’s how to get the best deal on the console

By Alex Lee
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

UPDATE: The PS5 is currently in stock at Game . Currys could restock next. Read on for more information.

It’s hard to believe that almost a year and a half has passed since the PS5 first launched on UK shores, yet we’re all still here, scouring retailers for an elusive console.

We’ve all got the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic to thank for it. This has meant consoles are still tricky to get hold of, both online and in-store. And when consoles do finally arrive, they are often snapped up in a matter of minutes.

But the situation is getting better – slowly. April was one of the best months for restocks since the start of 2022, seeing 21 drops take place in total, seeing restocks from PlayStation Direct , ShopTo , Currys, Argos , AO , Game , Smyths Toys , Very and many more independent retailers to boot. As we inch closer to summer, let’s hope May will be just as fruitful.

Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews . If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

