China's CATL says gross profit margins to improve after raising prices

By Reuters
 4 days ago
SHANGHAI, May 5 (Reuters) - Chinese battery maker CATL (300750.SZ)said on Thursday that its gross profit margins are set to improve as it will raise prices in the second quarter, while suppliers of raw materials will ease current tightness by ramping up output.

The world's biggest battery manufacturer, whose clients include Tesla (TSLA.O), Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and BMW (BMWG.DE), made the comments at an investor Q&A on Thursday after it reported a 23.6% drop in first-quarter profit the week before, its first fall in two years. read more

Prices of key metals such as lithium nearly doubled in the first three months, weighing on CATL's profit margins and prompting it to raise battery prices in March.

The company said on Thursday that it had almost completed negotiations with clients on price changes and would gradually implement such adjustments in the second quarter.

The company has resorted to long-term contracts, investments, self-production and recycling to solve raw material supply shortages, Jiang Li, vice president of CATL said during the online conference.

As upstream suppliers ramp up production, raw material prices will gradually fall to "reasonable" levels and the company will see its gross profit margin recover, Jiang added, without elaborating on the timeline.

CATL will also further expand overseas markets as demand from foreign clients is strong. The company is exploring possibilities to localise production for overseas automakers in their countries, said Chairman Zeng Yuqun.

The company said China's measures to battle COVID-19 outbreaks is having little impact on production or demand for its batteries.

It said it expected 40% of its deliveries this year would be nickel-cobalt-manganese (NCM) batteries, while the remaining would be lithium phosphate (LFP) batteries.

Reporting by Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely and Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

freightwaves.com

Chinese lockdowns will create shocks to American supply chains (but China is the biggest loser)

What happens in China doesn’t stay in China. And for American supply chains, that is usually a good thing. American businesses have become dependent on low-cost goods coming from Chinese suppliers. But in a post-COVID world that may be entering the Second Cold War, reliance on China means that American businesses are held hostage by an autocratic regime that seems oblivious to the damage it is doing to its own economy, much less the global one.
FOOD & DRINKS
Reuters

Kicking the China habit: South Korea hunts tungsten treasure

SANGDONG, South Korea, May 9 (Reuters) - Blue tungsten winking from the walls of abandoned mine shafts, in a town that's seen better days, could be a catalyst for South Korea's bid to break China's dominance of critical minerals and stake its claim to the raw materials of the future.
ECONOMY
Reuters

UPDATE 1-China meat imports drop 36% on year in April - customs

BEIJING, May 9 (Reuters) - China imported 592,000 tonnes of meat in April, down 35.7% from the same month a year earlier, customs data showed on Monday, as a surge in domestic pork output curbed appetite for shipments from abroad. Imports have also been impacted by strained logistics caused by...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

U.S., Chinese regulators in talks for audit deal -sources

HONG KONG, May 6 (Reuters) - U.S. and Chinese regulatory officials are in talks to settle a long-running dispute over the auditing compliance of U.S.-listed Chinese firms, three people briefed on the matter told Reuters. The standoff, if not resolved, could see Chinese firms kicked off New York bourses. The...
FOREIGN POLICY
BBC

Why Europe will have to face the true cost of being in debt to China

Billions of dollars of Chinese money are boosting some European economies - but some of the deals being struck have a catch. Critics say they are "debt traps", where China gets to choose what happens if loans aren't repaid. China insists it is a reliable investment partner - but it...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

May 9 (Reuters) - China's two biggest cities tightened COVID-19 curbs on their residents on Monday, raising new frustration and even questions about the legality of its uncompromising battle with the virus. read more. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. *...
WORLD
Reuters

Yuan falls to 18-month low, sluggish trade data reaffirms lockdown pain

(Updates prices, adds comment, details and table) SHANGHAI, May 9 (Reuters) - China's yuan extended losses to a new 18-month low against a firmer dollar on Monday, breaching key thresholds, as sluggish April trade data reaffirmed market worries that COVID-19 induced lockdowns across the country are taking a toll on economy. China's export growth slowed to single digits last month, while imports were unchanged as tighter and wider COVID curbs halted factory production, disrupted supply chains and triggered a collapse in domestic demand. Pro-growth pledges made by the government and the existing stringent virus containment measures have posed a policy dilemma, as effectively highlighted by Premier Li Keqiang when he pushed for government departments to prioritize helping businesses retain jobs, said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI asset management. China's jobless rate rose to 5.8% in March, the highest since May 2020. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.6899 per dollar, 567 pips or 0.85% weaker than the previous fix 6.6332, the weakest since Nov. 3, 2020. Similar to last week, the official guidance came in firmer than market projections. Traders and analysts took that as a sign the authorities want to slow the currency's descent. Monday's midpoint fixing was 51 pips stronger than Reuters' estimate of 6.6950. In the spot market, the onshore spot yuan fell below the psychologically-important 6.7 per dollar to a low of 6.7136, the softest level since Nov. 4, 2020. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.7095 per dollar, 444 pips weaker than the previous late session close Its offshore counterpart also touched a fresh 1-1/2-year low to breach the key 6.75 per dollar before trading at 6.7486 per dollar at noon. "The strength of the U.S. dollar and China's COVID-19 policy and associated implementations were and were likely to continue to be the main themes affecting CNY and other Asian currencies in near term," said Li Lin, head of global markets research for Asia at MUFG Bank. Li cut her forecast for China's full-year GDP growth to 4.3% from 5.2% previously, attributing the revision to China's reiteration of its zero-COVID policy and continued stringent virus containment measures taken by local governments. Shanghai authorities have tightened city-wide lockdown measures they imposed more than a month ago, prolonging into late May an ordeal that the capital Beijing wants to avoid by turning mass testing into an almost daily routine. Separately, the sharply rising U.S. yields and a surging dollar have also pressured the yuan's forwards market, pushing benchmark one-year dollar/yuan swaps to 25 points on Monday, the lowest level since July 2019. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.6899 6.6332 -0.85% Spot yuan 6.7095 6.6651 -0.66% Divergence from 0.29% midpoint* Spot change YTD -5.28% Spot change since 2005 23.35% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 101.26 101.36 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 104.068 103.66 0.4 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.7486 -0.58% * Offshore 6.7975 -1.58% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong & Simon Cameron-Moore)
ECONOMY
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-China lockdowns, global growth concerns fuel losses in Asian FX

* Asian FX hit multi-month lows * Philippines heads to polls, peso down 0.4% * Singapore bond yields at highest since 2015 * Jakarta stocks sink 4.4% By Harshita Swaminathan May 9 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian currencies, stocks and bonds slid at the start of the week as further tightening of COVID-19 restrictions in China raised pressure on its economy, while concerns over global growth persisted. China's yuan fell 0.7% to trade at 6.711 to the dollar, its lowest since November 2020. The Philippine peso also edged 0.4% lower in thin trade on the day of its presidential election. China, the region's largest economy, also reported faster-than-expected growth in exports for April, while imports were flat as COVID-19 curbs weighed on the economy. MSCI's emerging markets index also dropped 0.8% to a 22-month low. The Philippines stock market was shut as voters headed to the polls. Former senator and congressman Ferdinand Marcos Jr is expected to beat incumbent Vice President Leni Robredo in the race for the presidency. "Some level of policy uncertainty could induce near-term caution in PHP, but this could fade in the months ahead if Marcos picks a credible economic team", analysts at Maybank said, adding that Marcos is viewed as less market-friendly than Robredo. Bond yields across the region also spiked sharply, with yields in Singapore adding 107 basis points to 2.894%, their highest since 2015. Yields in Indonesia also rose 127 basis points to a near 2-year high of 7.126%. "The drivers are not the domestic or even regional conditions. It is this global bond yield move", says Alvin Tan, Head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets, adding that investors were awaiting U.S. inflation data due on Wednesday. Share markets weakened globally amid growing fears that the global economy could tip into recession, as central banks tighten monetary policy to counter rising inflation. The Singapore dollar fell 0.4% to hit its lowest since July 2020. The South Korea won dropped 0.3% to hit an over two-year low, while its stocks slipped 1.2% to a two-month low. Indonesia's GDP grew 5.01% year-on-year in the first quarter, marginally better than expected, while consumer prices in April rose at their fastest pace in over four years. Returning from a week-long holiday, Indonesian share markets fell 4.4% and were set for their sharpest drop since September 2020, while the rupiah dipped 0.2% to a 10-month low. HIGHLIGHTS: ** India bond yield up 43 basis points to 7.491%, highest level since 2019 ** Indian rupee hits record low ** Taiwanese stocks down 1.9% to hit near one-year low Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0522 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % X DAILY YTD % % Japan -0.38 -12.1 <.N2 -2.34 -8.41 9 25> China <CNY=CFXS -0.70 -5.32 <.SS 0.12 -17.44 > EC> India -0.67 -4.00 <.NS -1.06 -6.43 EI> Indonesi -0.28 -1.96 <.JK -3.88 5.57 a SE> Malaysia -0.21 -4.87 <.KL -0.75 -0.95 SE> Philippi -0.46 -3.15 <.PS 0.00 -5.09 nes I> S.Korea <KRW=KFTC -0.13 -6.71 <.KS -1.34 -12.38 > 11> Singapor -0.40 -3.02 <.ST -0.10 5.28 e I> Taiwan -0.20 -6.83 <.TW -1.83 -11.59 II> Thailand -0.61 -3.41 <.SE -1.01 -2.68 TI> (Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
ECONOMY
