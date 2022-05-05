ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harwich, MA

Harwich Voters Approve Six Ponds Land Conservation Article

capecoddaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARWICH – Harwich voters unanimously approved $950,000 in Community Preservation Act funds...

capecoddaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Coastal Residents Worried Radioactive Wastewater Will Be Dumped In Cape Cod Bay

PLYMOUTH (CBS) – People on the South Shore and Cape Cod are worried they won’t be notified if the owners of the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station decide to dump radioactive wastewater into Cape Cod Bay. At Plymouth Town Hall on Friday, state and local officials heard testimony from Holtec International’s CEO who has come under scrutiny for lack of transparency over how they plan to dispose of one million gallons of radioactive wastewater inside the former nuclear plant. “Your company must seek clearance. Must. From the EPA for any discharge into Cape Cod Bay,” Keating said. “Unless the water is contaminated...
PLYMOUTH, MA
1420 WBSM

Massachusetts Taxpayers Will Get Tax Relief After All

Bronx cheers all the way around for the Massachusetts House delegation from the SouthCoast. Only Rep. Alan Silvia (D-Fall River) supported amendments to the House budget proposal that would have given tax breaks to renters and seniors and suspended the Commonwealth's 24 cents per gallon gas tax until the current economic crisis is over.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Harwich, MA
Harwich, MA
Government
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

View from the top as Wachusett Dam opens walkway to visitors

CLINTON - DCR Division of Water Supply Protection opened the top of the Wachusett Dam for the public to access on Saturday. The walkway along the top of the Wachusett Dam was originally closed in the 1990s due to water supply security and public safety concerns. In recent years, DCR has been able to open the dam to the public for a day during the spring and fall. DCR Watershed Rangers were on hand to provide information regarding the agency’s watershed protection program, which is responsible for the protection of the metropolitan Boston water supply, including the Wachusett Reservoir and watershed area.
CLINTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Wolf
Patriot Ledger

Sen. Markey, federal nuke official battle over Plymouth nuclear plant closing, safety

PLYMOUTH – State and federal elected officials don’t want to see a million gallons of water from the shuttered Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station in Plymouth “dumped,” as they call it, into Cape Cod Bay. The same can be said about rule changes proposed by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission that critics say only lessens oversight of the companies overseeing the decommissioning of plants like Pilgrim.  ...
PLYMOUTH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy