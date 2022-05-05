ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabarrus County, NC

I-85 lanes reopen after nearly 42K pounds of lumber spill in Cabarrus County

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B5AsX_0fTeUN2w00

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A crash involving a tractor-trailer hauling a load of lumber closed all but one lane of Interstate 85 South through Thursday morning in Cabarrus County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers were called at about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday to the southbound lanes of I-85 near Highway 29 and Highway 601.

[ RELATED: I-85 South reopens after multi-vehicle crash in Cabarrus County, officials say ]

Investigators said two cars were heading south when one rear-ended the other. The car that was hit could not move from the highway, troopers said. That was when a tractor-trailer heading south tried to avoid the stopped car but the driver ended up veering left and losing control of the truck.

The tractor-trailer, which was carrying lumber and plywood, flipped over and spilled its load onto the interstate. It was carrying 42,000 pounds of lumber, NCSHP said.

Troopers said nobody was hurt in the crash.

The southbound lanes of the interstate were closed completely in one direction and then overnight, one lane reopened for traffic. That portion of the interstate is completely reopened just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

I-85 South was closed earlier Wednesday at about 10 p.m. farther south in the county, near Bruton Smith Boulevard, after a multi-vehicle crash, troopers said. It reopened at about 11:30 p.m. The two crashes were not related, authorities said.

(WATCH BELOW: Troopers: At least 1 dead in crash between motorcycle, garbage truck in Rowan County)

Troopers: At least 1 dead in crash between motorcycle, garbage truck in Rowan County

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cabarrus County, NC
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

$42K worth of crystal meth seized from Mooresville home, couple arrested, deputies say

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Mooresville man and his girlfriend are facing numerous charges related to selling methamphetamine after a month-long investigation, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the investigation began in early April after investigators received information that 28-year-old William Tyler was allegedly involved in selling crystal methamphetamine and […]
MOORESVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lumber#I 85#Vehicles#Heading South#Traffic Accident#Sb#Cabarrus Co#Ncshp
WLTX.com

North Carolina woman dies after getting arm trapped in bread machine

SELMA, N.C. — Officials say an employee of a restaurant in North Carolina has died after she got her arm trapped in an industrial bread machine for almost 90 minutes. A spokeswoman for the state Occupational Safety and Health Division confirmed Wednesday that 44-year-old Vicky Lopez died Tuesday evening after she was taken by helicopter to Duke University Hospital.
SELMA, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WBTW News13

Police: Explosives, drug lab found at North Carolina home

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Explosives and an “active drug lab” were found inside a home in Albemarle on Tuesday, according to the Albemarle Police Department. Officers said they responded to a home in the 1500 block of Holbrook Court after receiving a report that a man was threatening violence. When they arrived, police […]
ALBEMARLE, NC
WMBF

Dog attacked by bear in Upstate

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A small dog in Pickens County is recovering after it was attacked along Pumpkintown Highway. The dog’s owner says it was the scariest thing she witnessed her miniature schnauzer, whom she named Snuggie, endured. It happened Monday night, Allyson Mauney says she went...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
89K+
Followers
99K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy