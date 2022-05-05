I-85 lanes reopen after nearly 42K pounds of lumber spill in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A crash involving a tractor-trailer hauling a load of lumber closed all but one lane of Interstate 85 South through Thursday morning in Cabarrus County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers were called at about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday to the southbound lanes of I-85 near Highway 29 and Highway 601.

[ RELATED: I-85 South reopens after multi-vehicle crash in Cabarrus County, officials say ]

Investigators said two cars were heading south when one rear-ended the other. The car that was hit could not move from the highway, troopers said. That was when a tractor-trailer heading south tried to avoid the stopped car but the driver ended up veering left and losing control of the truck.

The tractor-trailer, which was carrying lumber and plywood, flipped over and spilled its load onto the interstate. It was carrying 42,000 pounds of lumber, NCSHP said.

Troopers said nobody was hurt in the crash.

The southbound lanes of the interstate were closed completely in one direction and then overnight, one lane reopened for traffic. That portion of the interstate is completely reopened just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

I-85 South was closed earlier Wednesday at about 10 p.m. farther south in the county, near Bruton Smith Boulevard, after a multi-vehicle crash, troopers said. It reopened at about 11:30 p.m. The two crashes were not related, authorities said.

(WATCH BELOW: Troopers: At least 1 dead in crash between motorcycle, garbage truck in Rowan County)

Troopers: At least 1 dead in crash between motorcycle, garbage truck in Rowan County

©2022 Cox Media Group