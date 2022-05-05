Video: Scorching heat: Temps climb into the mid-90s in some spots (Brian Shields, WFTV.com)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Get ready for scorching heat.

Thursday and Friday will be the hottest days of the year so far.

We’ll reach 95 degrees in the metro area. Temperatures will be near 90 degrees at the beach.

There’s a 20% chance of a pop-up shower/storm.

We’ll have similar conditions on Friday.

This weekend, a front will be nearby on Saturday that will give us a 40% chance of scattered storms.

On Mother’s Day, there will be a 30% chance of rain.

Even with the front, we’ll stay hot. Temperatures will be near 90 degrees this weekend.

Next week, temperatures in the 80s will return.

