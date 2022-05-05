ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'All we need is one good egg': Kourtney Kardashian, 43, and Travis Barker document IVF struggle after six months of fertility treatment in bid to have a child together... and leave the nurse blushing with VERY graphic questions about sperm sample

 4 days ago

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker open up about their struggles with In vitro fertilization (IVF) as they try to conceive their first child together.

The 43-year-old mother-of-three and her 46-year-old drummer beau were just days removed from Travis' romantic proposal at a beachside hotel when they headed to San Diego to see a new doctor, Dr. Wood.

They also left a nurse blushing... after asking some graphic and suggestive questions about Travis' sperm sample.

Struggles: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker open up about their struggles with In vitro fertilization (IVF) as they try to conceive their first child together
Doctor: The 43-year-old mother-of-three and her 46-year-old drummer beau were just days removed from Travis' romantic proposal at a beachside hotel when they headed to San Diego to see a new doctor, Dr. Wood
Nurse: They also left a nurse blushing... after asking some graphic and suggestive questions about Travis' sperm sample

Kourtney and Travis head down to San Diego for their egg retrieval, which they do using the tour bus, while wearing matching skeletal sweatsuits.

Kourtney says in confession that they are, 'super excited' because it's the first time they have made it to an egg retrieval in six months.

'This doctor in San Diego, Dr. Wood, he's the best in the West Coast. He's just different than any other doctors,' Kourtney says in confession.

Matching: Kourtney and Travis head down to San Diego for their egg retrieval, which they do using the tour bus, while wearing matching skeletal sweatsuits
Super excited: Kourtney says in confession that they are, 'super excited' because it's the first time they have made it to an egg retrieval in six months
Skeletal: Kourtney and Travis head down to San Diego for their egg retrieval, which they do using the tour bus, while wearing matching skeletal sweatsuits

She tells Travis on the bus that she's feeling blessed and the doctor is a 'genius' as she raves about Travis being an 'amazing father,' which is part of why she fell for him.'

She asks if he's going to stay in the skeletal outfit, which he does and gets complimented by the doctor on.

They check to see if they have a 'follicle,' saying he thinks he found one but it looks old, which Kourtney said is what the other doctors have said.

Skeletal: She asks if he's going to stay in the skeletal outfit, which he does and gets complimented by the doctor on

He checks the other ovary and he says he is happy because they found, 'exactly, precisely what we wanted to see.'

'What you really have is one good follicle,' Dr. Wood says, adding there could be 'multiple babies' from one follicle.

'The fact that we have any just gives me a lot of hope,' Kourtney says in confession, as the doctor says they will try for the smaller follicle's as well.

Travis says, 'This is the most exciting thing ever. We're so happy. Family is everything. For us to be able to make something together, would just be incredible.'

Hope: 'The fact that we have any just gives me a lot of hope,' Kourtney says in confession, as the doctor says they will try for the smaller follicle's as well
Good follicle: 'What you really have is one good follicle,' Dr. Wood says, adding there could be 'multiple babies' from one follicle

Kourtney asks if she could be with Travis for his sample, as they go into the room, as Kourtney reveals in confession why she's a bit nervous.

'I really don't love getting put to sleep. Yes, we are super excited and grateful to be here, but I think we also don't want to feel too attached or happy before we know, because there are so many steps, so I have this nervous energy,' she says.

Travis and Kourtney are given a cup for his sample, as they ask if there are any 'specifics' to follow and she says there can be no other bodily fluid.

Sample: Kourtney asks if she could be with Travis for his sample, as they go into the room, as Kourtney reveals in confession why she's a bit nervous
Grateful: 'I really don't love getting put to sleep. Yes, we are super excited and grateful to be here, but I think we also don't want to feel too attached or happy before we know, because there are so many steps, so I have this nervous energy,' she says
Fluid: Travis and Kourtney are given a cup for his sample, as they ask if there are any 'specifics' to follow and she says there can be no other bodily fluid

'Is there anything like... no... spit or anything like that?' Kourtney asks with a laugh, but the woman says that is correct.

They lower the blinds as Kourtney tells the cameras its their time to go, as she says in confession it will take six days to make an embryo.

No spit: 'Is there anything like... no... spit or anything like that?' Kourtney asks with a laugh, but the woman says that is correct
Embryo: They lower the blinds as Kourtney tells the cameras its their time to go, as she says in confession it will take six days to make an embryo

She goes in for her procedure as she asks if she should take her ring off as Travis brings out the ring box and notices there is still sand in it from the beach.

'Keep it,' Kourtney says, adding in confession that they just need, 'one good egg and now it's in God's hands, as the episode comes to an end.

The Kardashians returns with the fifth of ten episodes on Thursday, May 12 at 12 AM ET/9 PM PT only on Hulu.

Sand: She goes in for her procedure as she asks if she should take her ring off as Travis brings out the ring box and notices there is still sand in it from the beach
More sand: 'Keep it,' Kourtney says, adding in confession that they just need, 'one good egg and now it's in God's hands, as the episode comes to an end
Return: The Kardashians returns with the fifth of ten episodes on Thursday, May 12 at 12 AM ET/9 PM PT only on Hulu

