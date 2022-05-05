ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Boosting science is a good investment

By Gary Michelson and Sudip Parikh, opinion contributors
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36VY2H_0fTbxXse00
Tweet

Congress passed an annual spending package last month that, among other things, makes critical investments in research. However, it was not as expansive or ambitious as it needs to be if we are going to lead as a nation and meet the objectives set by Congress. Pennies pinched now will cost us many dollars later.

Policymakers are considering major legislation to overhaul federal science and innovation policy, and the 2023 funding cycle recently kicked off. That means Congress still has an opportunity to meet the moment and make a once-in-a-generation investment in science and innovation with new funding that will bring major economic returns while bolstering our competitiveness in the international knowledge marketplace. History shows that we have reached a critical moment, but we cannot let politics unrelated to science and innovation be a stumbling block.

The invention of the transistor by William Shockley in 1948, which replaced the need for vacuum tubes and mechanical relays, has been cited as the single greatest invention of the 20th century. It gave rise to small computers in the 1960s. And not long after, transistors were replaced by integrated circuits, and then microchips, which are themselves CPUs, or microprocessing units.

One person with a word processor can now do what 30 people did with typewriters in the 1950s. Suddenly, workers could make instant corrections and print out endless originals, sans carbon copies.

With their ability to store, access, calculate, analyze, determine relationships, and make predictions, these devices have been the single greatest advancement in human productivity. Despite concerns at the time, these inventions did not result in massive unemployment. We saw just the opposite, as the standard of living of the entire nation has risen as a result.

The global sales of microchips exceeded half a trillion dollars last year. But that is but a mere fraction of the actual value of the devices that go into things such as automobiles, cameras, televisions, GPS equipment, smartphones, and, yes, even hotel door locks.

A small investment on behalf of the taxpayer in DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) in the 1960s produced the Internet, valued at $2.45 trillion just last year. Among other things, DARPA was also responsible for GPS.

Federal support contributed to every one of the more than 350 drugs that were approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over the last decade — from more effective medications for hypertension, high cholesterol, and heart disease to better cancer treatments.

Given the incredible gains due to these innovations from quality of life and economic prosperity standpoints, the funding that goes into supporting scientific research would be better characterized as an investment rather than a cost. For example, the return on investment of the Human Genome Project, which cost $2.7 billion in 1991, has been nearly 200-fold.

Investments in science and innovation are a down payment on our future. A mere 5 percent investment of the federal budget is reasonable and prudent — to continue advancing science — particularly in the medical field and for laying the groundwork to prepare for pandemics and avoid catastrophic loss of life. However, this amount is far more than our country is investing right now. In fact, several countries around the world, including South Korea and Israel, invest far more than the United States in science as a share of their economies.

Congress should seize this moment to dramatically increase its investment in science and innovation — lest we leave the next transistor on the table, or worse, somebody else invents it and reaps the rewards.

Gary K. Michelson, M.D., is a retired orthopedic surgeon and inventor. He founded and co-chairs the Michelson Philanthropies, which includes the Michelson Medical Research Foundation. Sudip S. Parikh, Ph.D., is chief executive officer of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) and executive publisher of the Science family of journals.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Russia warns it will deploy ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles ‘capable of hitting UK’ by the autumn

Russia has announced it will deploy its recently tested “Satan II” missile by the autumn, as tensions between Moscow and the west mount amid the Ukraine war.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on Wednesday, with experts warning the warhead could target the UK as well as Europe and the US. The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.This week's test, after years of delays due to funding and technical...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Shockley
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Darpa#Investment#Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Science
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
The Hill

The Hill

555K+
Followers
67K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy