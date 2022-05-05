ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf County, FL

W00000000 IN THE 14th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR GULF COUNTY, FLORIDA Case No. 2019-CA-000170 VANDERBILT MORTAGE AND FINANCE, INC., Plaintiff, vs. CHARLES FRANK COUDEN; …

 4 days ago

IN THE 14th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR GULF COUNTY, FLORIDA. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment dated April 18, 2022, entered in Case No.: 2019-CA-000170 of the Circuit Court in and for Gulf County, Florida, wherein CHARLES FRANK COUDEN; ROSE M. MCCARSON and UNKNOWN TENANT are...

FLORIDA STATE

