IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT YOUR DRINKING WATER Total Trihalomethanes (TTHM) MCL Violations City of Apalachicola Water System Our water system recently violated a drinking water …

Our water system recently violated a drinking water standard. Although this incident was not an emergency, as our customers, you have a right to know what happened, what you should do, and what the City of Apalachicola is doing to correct this situation at the City's Water System.
