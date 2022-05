The Lazarus hacking group is one of the top cybersecurity threats from North Korea, recently catching the attention of the US government for massive cryptocurrency heists. Now researchers at NCCGroup have pieced together a few of the tools and techniques Lazarus hackers have been using recently, including social engineering on LinkedIn, messaging US defense contractor targets on WhatsApp, and installing the malicious downloader LCPDot.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO