When Our Star Erupts - The 1859 Solar Storm And More

In two weeks' time, the European Southern Observatory (ESO) is going to present the world with new information about our Milky Way. It's anyone's guess what the announcement will be, but based on what we know of their recent efforts, there's reason to get excited – the results being presented are from the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) project, which was responsible for producing the first-ever image of a black hole in 2019. For years now the EHT project has been studying the heart of our home galaxy, the Milky Way, which is most likely home to a supermassive black hole known as Sagittarius...

ASTRONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO