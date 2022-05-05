When Our Star Erupts - The 1859 Solar Storm And More

Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
An ancient comet, believed to be over 4 billion years old is headed towards the Earth. The massive comet is at least 80 miles across, making it twice the width of Rhode Island. It’s currently speeding towards the Earth at 22,000 miles per hour. This ancient comet is the...
If you are a fanatic for intriguing outer space happenings, then you likely already know that the first solar eclipse of 2022 will take place on Saturday, April 30. You'll be able to see this phenomenon from parts of Antartica, South America, and the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans. But there is another amazing sight to see on the very same night—a rare black moon. This event will create 2022's first partial solar eclipse.
Every now and then, revolutionary technology seems to spontaneously appear out of thin air and change our world. Dynamite, penicillin, X-ray machines, and even microwaves are all examples of such revolutionary accidental discoveries. Well, this year we may have had yet another. However, this time it is set not only...
A HIKER photographed a “ghost-like figure” when he climbed a mountain which turned out to be a rare phenomenon. Thomas Swallow, 39, had gone ahead of his friends when he turned and saw a figure hovering high above the ground. But he was actually looking at his own...
When the heavens open up in eastern Napa valley in California, a watery portal to hell can open up, too. If water levels in the Lake Berryessa reservoir at the top of Monticello Dam rise too high, the excess water begins whirlpooling into a big hole, seemingly carved into the surface of the lake.
A new species of humans known as Homo floresiensis had only been discovered in 2004analogicus./Pixabay. In the last 300,000 years, our ancestors known as the Homo-sapiens had been roaming this Earth. From about 160,000 years ago the modern Homo-sapiens, the species we all identify as today began to populate the Earth. At this time many other species such as the neanderthals had been fighting for world dominance. Besides these two main human species, there were other minor species, but not much evidence had been found until the 21st century.
Visualization of Těšetice-Kyjovice roundelInstitute of Archaeology of the Czech Academy of Sciences. Humanity is trying to put together the puzzle pieces left by our ancestors to better understand how civilizations have formed and ultimately how we ended up here. These pieces are believed to be the first structures built by mankind.
As much as 64% of the sun will temporarily disappear from view Saturday (April 30), as a rare solar eclipse moves across part of our planet. The moon will pass in front of the sun from the point of view of observers in a narrow band of Antarctica, the southern tip of South America, and the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans. If you're there in person, make sure to pack certified eclipse glasses, and never look directly at the sun with unprotected eyes. (You can also watch the show here at Live Science.)
Critics are warning against a NASA plan to beam information about Earth into outer space, with theoretical physicist Dr. Michio Kaku saying it is a "horrible idea." Brian Kilmeade said the plan reportedly includes information about DNA structure, physics, diagrams of human bodies and geolocation. Kaku told "Jesse Watters Primetime"...
In two weeks' time, the European Southern Observatory (ESO) is going to present the world with new information about our Milky Way.
It's anyone's guess what the announcement will be, but based on what we know of their recent efforts, there's reason to get excited – the results being presented are from the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) project, which was responsible for producing the first-ever image of a black hole in 2019.
For years now the EHT project has been studying the heart of our home galaxy, the Milky Way, which is most likely home to a supermassive black hole known as Sagittarius...
A long-lost Viking burial ship discovered 30ft underground may be the grave of a high-status individual, archaeologists believe. The discovery was made as part of archeological work on a site that could form part of the route for the proposed E39 highway, near Øyesletta, western Norway. The team used...
Over millennia ago, a massive sulfur cloud suddenly engulfed our planet’s atmosphere. As a result, the planet remained in darkness for years that followed. Finally, several years later, these sulfur clouds settled down on the surface.
Blue dragon-looking sea slugs have been washing up on Texas beaches this past week, and you may be wondering: what in the world is this? We're wondering the same thing. These little guys are actually a species of Nudibranch, or sea slug, formally known as Blue Glaucus. You can identify them by their electric blue markings, and angel wing-like fins that look like something out of a sci-fi film.
We are destined through our creation to die at 80PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay. On average, most humans around the world and throughout history who died from natural causes, have passed away around the age of 80 years old. Humanity has been wondering for years why does death usually come around this age for humans, and why do other animals and creatures have a much shorter or in some cases longer life span?
There have been confirmed sightings of African clawed frogs, one of the world's worst invasive species, in Washington's Issaquah, Lacey and Bothell. State officials warn that the invasive species which can adapt to highly diverse environmental conditions - even in outer space - are eating and competing with local animals, CBS News reported. The predatory semi-aquatic frog native to sub-Saharan Africa reproduces so rapidly, double the population and range within 10 years, according to Washington Invasive Species Council (WISC).
It has been centuries since a volcano killed a large number of people. The sole exception is the Nevado del Ruiz, Colombia eruption in 1985. The most well-known deadly eruption remains Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD. Archaeologists continue to examine the city of Pompeii and have found hundreds of bodies of people who died in […]
