Austin ISD trustees reviewed two proposed redistricting maps and their effects on district demographics and communities at a May 5 meeting. Law firm Thompson and Horton LLP presented draft maps with population demographic data and changes made to account for community feedback as part of AISD’s ongoing redistricting process. Redistricting occurs every 10 years based on U.S. Census data,and requires redrawing district boundaries if the population of the most populous trustee district exceeds the population of the least populous district by more than 10%.

