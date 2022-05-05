ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

BREAKING: Local air quality sensors falsely read ‘hazardous’ levels

By Sam Barney-Gibbs
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFaulty air quality sensors gave misleading high readings of pollutants in the Bethlehem area starting at 9 p.m. on May 4. Air quality in Bethlehem was labeled “Hazardous” by an environmental data organization that measures the air quality, known as BreezoMeter. “Hazardous” is the worst possible rating on BreezoMeter’s scale. This...

