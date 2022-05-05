ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

New crosswalk device to increase public safety coming to Visalia

By Ishshah Padilla
FOX26
FOX26
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — Drivers will have to learn what a flashing red light means when passing by a new crosswalk in Visalia. A High-Intensity Activated Crosswalk (HAWK) is coming to Lovers Lane...

kmph.com

CBS Sacramento

Remains Of Missing Fresno Woman Found Near Shaver Lake

FRESNO (CBS13) — The skeletal remains of 37-year-old Samantha Tomlinson of Fresno were found this week near Shaver Lake, said the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Tomlinson was reported missing on December 3, 2021 after she did not return from a shopping trip. Crews began searching for Tomlinson, checking the Sierra National Forest and Sequoia National Park since Tomlinson was an avid hiker who frequented those areas. Unfortunately, crews were never able to find Tomlinson or her car. On May 2, the Sheriff’s office received a report of an abandoned 2002 Honda Civic near Dinkey Creek and Rock Creek Roads east of Shaver Lake. Upon checking the license plate, they discovered that the car belonged to Tomlinson. It was believed that the car had been covered in snow throughout the winter, which is why it wasn’t found sooner. Around 20 Search and Rescue members were deployed to the area to continue the search for Tomlinson. On May 4, Search and Rescue members found bones in an area of rough terrain about a half-mile away from where they discovered Tomlinson’s car. The bones were taken to the Coroner’s Office where Tomlinson’s identity was confirmed via dental records on May 6. No foul play was suspected.
FRESNO, CA
Human remains found near California lake identified as missing woman

Human remains found near Lake Shaver in California earlier this week have been identified as 37-year-old Samantha Tomlinson, who has been missing since December, officials said. Search and rescue teams have been looking for Tomlinson since she was first reported missing in December 2021, after she left on a shopping...
FRESNO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Three suspects arrested for catalytic converter theft in Paso Robles

Three from Fresno arrested after early-morning traffic stop. – Early Friday morning at 3:31 a.m., Paso Robles Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1300 blk. of 24th St. for an observed vehicle code violation. As officers were walking next to the vehicle, they noticed five catalytic converters in the cargo area of the vehicle. The occupants of the vehicle were identified as: Nhia Xiong, Lee Sikhane Khammany, and San Louang Saechao, all from Fresno. All three of the occupants were subsequently arrested for multiple charges, including possession of stolen property.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Hanford Sentinel

A first look at the Hanford High Speed Rail station | John Lindt

The California High Speed Rail Authority board said they would pay for preliminary designs for four Valley train stations including Fresno and the Kings/Tulare station in Hanford. The design shown here is an artist's conception with parking, bus connections and an elevated passenger waiting area. All the designs have a...
HANFORD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Probation department finds firearms, meth and cash in searches

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Officers responded to home calls on May 3 in the Bakersfield metro area, finding multiple firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and various drugs, according to the Kern County Probation Department. Incident 1:. Probation officers responded to the 1000 block of Enger Street for a...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

This Tulare Co. town may have safe water after 40 years

TOOLEVILLE, Calif. (KGPE) -Maria Olivera has lived in Tooleville since 1974. The two-block town is a small community in Tulare County, home to many farmworker families. “It’s nice, real quiet,” Maria says. “The only problem is the water.” “There’s about 76 homes in Tooleville and they’ve had unsafe drinking water since the late 70’s, really,” […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man dead after being struck by vehicle in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One man died Tuesday evening after being hit by a vehicle in Tulare, police say. At approximately 9:10 p.m. on Tuesday, police received reports of a vehicle that had struck a man on Blackstone Street in Tulare. Officers found James Harris Ingram, 71 of Tulare, in the middle of the street […]
TULARE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Driving Through San Joaquin River Gets Stuck, Swept Downstream

MENDOTA (CBS13) — A man driving his usual route through the San Joaquin River for work was stuck in the water and swept downstream, losing his pickup truck, said the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Around 7:40 a.m. Saturday morning a work pickup truck was en route to the Madera side of the San Joaquin River to plant some pistachio trees just outside of Mendota. This employee has successfully driven across the river to reach their farming location in the past. This time, though, he would not be successful. The pickup continued down the bank, gradually being submerged in the river’s deep water. The 29-year-old driver jumped out of the vehicle and was carried downstream. Luckily, he was able to cling to some trees while another employee on the riverside contacted 911. The first firemen on the scene were from Cal Fire/Fresno County Fire. They deployed a rescue boat and were able to save the man at about 8:30 a.m. Due to dangerously high water levels, the pickup could not be dragged out of the river.
MENDOTA, CA
WOWK 13 News

Man struck by train in Huntington in stable condition

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A man struck by a train on Sunday, May 8, is in stable condition, according to the Huntington police. HPD says they were dispatched to the area of the 1st Street underpass at around 2:50 p.m. on Sunday. Cabell County EMS was already on the scene treating the 39-year-old man who […]
