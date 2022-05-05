ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Here's What Draymond Green Tweeted During The Mavs-Suns Game 2

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago

Draymond Green (Golden State Warriros) sent out several tweets during Game 2 between the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks.

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday evening for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series, and during the game Golden State Warriros All-Star Draymond Green sent out several tweets.

The Warriors are currently in the middle of a second-round playoff series with the Memphis Grizzlies.

They won Game 1 on Sunday afternoon, but lost Game 2 on Tuesday evening.

The first two games of the series were in Memphis, so Games 3 and 4 will be played at Chase Center in California (the home of the Warriors).

This is the first time that Green and the Warriors have been in the NBA Playoffs since the 2019 season when they lost to Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals.

As for the Suns and Mavs, they are playing Game 2 after the Suns won Game 1 on Monday night.

The Suns are the first seed in the west and beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the first-round, while the Mavs are the fourth seed and beat the Utah Jazz.

  • SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans have been one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA Playoffs, and they have been doing so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
  • CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 6: The Phoenix Suns clinched their first-round playoff series with a win over the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 6 on Thursday evening. They will now play the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the playoffs, which will begin on Monday. Chris Paul met with the media after his historic Game 6 performance. CLICK HERE.

