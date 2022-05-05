Kourtney Kardashian Admits She ‘Wishes’ Her Kids Were At Proposal After Penelope Cries

Travis Barker proposed to Kourtney Kardashian on the May 5 episode of The Kardashians. After the romantic proposal, Travis’s three kids gathered with Kourtney’s mom and sisters for an intimate celebratory dinner. Kris Jenner made the executive decision not to include Kourtney’s three kids in the post-engagement celebration because they were simply too young. “For us to have to lie to Scott [Disick] and get them here under false pretenses would’ve been really hard for all of us,” Kris explained. “This is the right thing to do. [Travis’s] kids are all adults, basically. That’s the way I feel about it.”

Once the initial excitement of the engagement died down, Kourtney decided to call her kids and fill them in on what happened before they saw it on social media. She called Penelope Disick first, and P broke down in tears as soon as she heard the news. “Hang up!” Penelope said, ending the call immediately. “Penelope took it hard,” Kourtney admitted. “I think it’s a big change for her. Even though she loves Travis, I think she doesn’t know what this means. Like, is that taking me away? I think she just doesn’t know what it means.”

Kourtney Kardashian out with her daughter Penelope Disick. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

When Kourtney called her youngest son, Reign Disick, he was less than enthused about the news. “Not exciting!” he told his mom when she explained what happened. Meanwhile, Mason Disick didn’t answer when Kourtney tried to get in touch. After seeing how her kids handled things, Kourtney admitted that she wished they could’ve been there in person to understand the situation better. “I do wish that my kids were here,” she said. “I think it would’ve made them feel more included in the decision, kind of, and part of the surprise. I know that my mom made the decision and it probably wasn’t her best.”

Kourtney was having a bit of a tough time with how it all went down, but Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian assured her that not having the kids present was the right decision. “They need to process it in their own way,” Khloe said. “I think they think they’re losing their dad. I don’t think they think they’re losing their mom, they think their dad is gone and you’re replacing him. When you’re a kid you think you have to pick one, so P’s reaction is understandably okay. But there’s nothing wrong with Travis. It’s the same way you felt about Bruce [Jenner].”

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at the Met Gala. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Kourtney agreed that it took her dad, Robert Kardashian, accepting Bruce Jenner for her to come to terms with Bruce, now Caitlyn Jenner, being her stepdad. “I think it’s really important for Scott to be really accepting of our relationship so the kids can feel good,” Kourtney explained. Eventually, Kim shut down any negative talk so Kourtney could celebrate the night like she was supposed to.

Later in the episode, Khloe paid Scott a visit, and he was admittedly upset that the kids didn’t get to be part of Kourtney’s big day. “They should’ve been there,” he insisted. “For me, personally, if I was getting engaged 50 minutes away, I’d be like, ‘Someone get in the car and drive my kids here.’ And P would’ve been ecstatic. I mean, we’re acting like this place was ten hours away. I could get there in 55 minutes.”

Luckily, Kourtney was able to smooth things over with Penelope once she got home. They had some one-on-one girl time. She also revealed that Travis spoke with Penelope and explained to her that he “really wanted her there,” but it just simply didn’t work out.