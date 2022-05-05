ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

‘Star Wars’ License Plates Up For Auction In Colorado

By Libby Smith
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GJ5tn_0fTW6zAX00

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles is getting in on the May the Fourth “Star Wars” puns. The Department is auctioning off “Star Wars” themed license plates.

Some of the plates include ANAKIN, CHEWI, DRTHVDR, and YODAIAM.

There are 16 plates total. The auction started on Wednesday, May 4th and runs through May 15th.

Proceeds from the auction will go to benefit Coloradans living with disabilities. You can find out more about the bidding by going to coloradoplates.org.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Denver

Celebrate Colorado Weekend: Free Events This Weekend Showcase The State’s Culture

DENVER (CBS4) – Celebrate Colorado starts Friday, May 6! It’s a three-day weekend of free and discounted events across the state. There are more than 200 events planned to showcase Colorado’s arts, culture and businesses in all parts of the state. The Celebrate Colorado weekend is also meant to thank Coloradans for their resiliency during the pandemic. “We wanted to make sure that we were getting this out to all four corners of the state and making sure that all cities, counties and communities can participate,” said Danielle Oliveto, Deputy Chief of Staff for the governor’s office. “You may be here in Denver...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Cars
Local
Colorado Government
CBS Denver

Endangered Razorback Sucker Fish Released In Colorado River, With Kisses Goodbye From Students

PALISADE, Colo. (CBS4) Think of the bottom feeder sucker fish in a tank, lips suctioned to the glass, cleaning an aquarium nonstop. Now make that fish 3 to 4 feet long, possibly 30+ pounds, and waiting for a big kiss, and you have the Colorado Razorback Sucker. The fish is native to the waters near Palisade on the Western Slope and have been for millions of years, but they are currently on the endangered species list. That’s why Palisade High School has taken steps to raise up fish each year, and release them back into the waters. (credit CBS) “This is a way...
PALISADE, CO
CBS Denver

Guess What? Those Baby Animals In The Wild Don’t Need Your Help

DENVER (CBS4)– A reminder from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, “Leave Baby Wildlife Alone.” Every spring, new animals are born in Colorado and humans want to help those who appear in need. (credit: CBS) The agency wants to remind people that those babies don’t need rescuing. CPW said that many times what people think is helpful is hurtful to the animals. CPW officers ask that you don’t feed the young or touch them. We're not moosing around, leave young wildlife alone. It's that time of the year, the next generation of young wildlife is being born and it's time for another reminder to leave young wildlife alone. pic.twitter.com/qw3R8kQEi6 — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (@COParksWildlife) May 4, 2022 If you see wildlife that may need assistance, just call your local Colorado Parks and Wildlife office. LINK: Colorado Parks and Wildlife
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

‘We Pray… We Will Never Add Another Name To Any Wall’: Fallen Colorado Officers Memorialized In Two Different Ceremonies

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)- In Golden and Brighton on Friday, family, friends and fellow officers gathered to memorialize those officers who made the ultimate sacrifice for their community. (credit: CBS) First, Colorado State Patrol added names to Colorado Law Enforcement Memorial. Seventeen historical officers who died in the line of duty were added and 9 from 2021. Thank you @CSP_News for a great Colorado Fallen Heroes Ceremony today. For a video of the event please visit the link below. https://t.co/vo7erqkfA5 pic.twitter.com/1bekFbJ7nj — Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) May 6, 2022 Among those was Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley who gave his life during the King Soopers shooting....
GOLDEN, CO
CBS Denver

Denver’s Department Of Transportation Works On Enforcement Of Fencing & Boulders Blocking Right-Of-Way

DENVER (CBS4)– Take a drive around Denver, and you might think the city is under construction. (credit: CBS) “The fences are pretty unsightly but so is a block of tents,” Chris Nielsen who lives downtown said. The tents he is referring to housed Denver’s homeless population, they’ve now been replaced with bright orange fencing, giant boulders, jagged rocks, and metal containers. “When the fences are up, there’s a lot more activity in the neighborhood, like me walking my dog,” he said. While it may be a successful deterrent, the city says it’s not allowed. “What we do issue are permits for the purpose of regrowing...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#License Plates#Chewi#Drthvdr#Yodaiam#Coloradans
CBS Denver

54 Years Later, Vietnam Veteran Frank Webb Finally Attends CU Commencement

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Thousands of University of Colorado students celebrated their commencement on Thursday. It was the first in-person commencement ceremony at CU since the pandemic. (credit: CBS) For one graduate, it was a trip back in time. “Many of you have overcome immense challenges to reach this important milestone in your lives. One example is Frank Webb, who is joining us at commencement for the first time even though he graduated over 50 years ago from CU.” In 1968, Frank Webb missed his commencement ceremony at CU after receiving a draft notice from the U.S. military. A year later he was deployed to...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Disturbing Trend Has Gas Thieves Cutting Into Fuel Tanks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Police across Colorado are noticing one crime that’s on the rise when it comes to gas theft. One woman found out that she was a victim the hard way. (credit: CBS) Helen Thompson lives in Colorado Springs. When she noticed her gas tank was empty, she drove to the gas station to fill up. But the gas just poured out onto the ground. Someone had cut into her fuel tank. (credit: CBS) “I think they don’t care, don’t care about the consequences and they just don’t care, they want the gas, they are desperate people,” said Thompson. (credit: CBS) Police have some advice to try to prevent this from happening if parking in a garage isn’t an option. Park somewhere that’s well-lit and in an area with a lot of people.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Comeback Of The Palisade Peach: Finally!

PALISADE, Colo. (CBS4)– For two years, Palisade Peach farmers have struggled with harsh freezes destroying large swaths of their peach orchards. (credit: CBS) “Last year we had 65% of our crop and the year before we had 15% which was a total disaster. We always want 100% but at 80-90% we are sustainable,” Farm Manager Bruce Talbott of Talbott’s Mountain Gold said. This year, he expects somewhere 80-90%, and it’s a weight off his shoulders. Still, late freezes in May have happened before, although very rarely. The latest he’s seen it was May 12. “Last night we got down to 33-34 degrees, but we...
PALISADE, CO
CBS Denver

$78M In Tax Dollars Spent Caring For Wild Horses In Captivity; Off-Range Pasture Owner Says His Ranch Is ‘All-Inclusive Resort’ For Horses

MAXWELL, Neb. (CBS4) — In 2021, it cost $78 million in federal taxpayer money to care for nearly 60,000 wild horses and burros that were rounded up out of the wild and moved into holding facilities run by the Bureau of Land Management. Some horse advocates say that’s a waste of taxpayer dollars, but the BLM says it’s a necessary expense. (credit: CBS) So, CBS4 requested a tour of one of the dozens of private facilities across the U.S. that have federal contracts to hold wild horses long term, to get a deeper look at how taxpayer dollars are spent on the...
MAXWELL, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS Denver

Denver Police Pick Up Tools To Repair Bikes In The Community

DENVER (CBS4) — School is nearly out for summer, which means it’s prime bike riding season. On Saturday, dozens of kids were able to do just that as part of a brand-new partnership between the Denver Police department and non-profit Wish for Wheels.    “(We) came together to say, ‘How can we give away aside from our typical backpack giveaway, and what other events can we do?’” said Executive Director of the Denver Police Foundation Megan Pletcher.    Pletcher says the Community Repair Program developed a short time later. (credit CBS)   “Riding was my adventure, my freedom,” said Brad Appel, Founder of Wish for Wheels. “That’s...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

5 Years Ago Historic Metro Denver Hailstorm Closed The Colorado Mills Mall

DENVER (CBS4) – Do you remember the massive hailstorm and flash flooding that struck the Front Range on May 8, 2017? Large hail pummeled Denver’s west side, from Arvada and Wheat Ridge to Lakewood. The hail caused an estimated 150,000 auto insurance claims and an additional 50,000 claims on homes and businesses. To date it is the most costly hailstorm in the metro area’s entire weather history. Hail at Coors Field (credit: CBS) (credit: CBS) One area hit especially hard was around the Colorado Mills Mall. The hail busted skylights and caused widespread flooding inside. The mall was closed for several months due to the damage. The nearby Lutheran Medical Center also suffered extensive damage. Hail in Wheat Ridge (credit: AHStorey) Heavy rain caused flooding in Greeley, Commerce City and parts of Denver. Up to three feet of water covered roads near U.S. 34 and U.S. 85 in Greeley where firefighters had to rescue several residents from apartments on the ground floor. The Greeley Mall suffered extensive damage when water and debris poured into the mall from the roof, covering the main floor. Hail in Golden (credit: CSP Sgt. Mullins) Hail in Lakewood (credit: Heather Hernandez)
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Researcher Discovers New Worm Species In Steamboat Springs ‘Sulphur Cave’

(CBS4) — As a research associate for the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, David Steinmann is accustomed to crawling through caves for a living. And a discovery he made in a toxic cave in Steamboat Springs is prompting a new research project. The cave is called “Sulphur Cave,” and there are only about 12 known of their kind in the world. “My friends in my caving club found out about it,” Steinmann said. “It’s about a foot-and-a-half wide. Then you crawl, and the cave is 200-feet long, as long as a bowling alley. Sometimes you’re stooping and standing, and it’s pitch...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Simulated Wildfire Sandbox Helps Mountain Firefighters In Colorado Prepare For The Real Deal

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– With Colorado facing some of the largest and most destructive wildfires in the state’s history in the last few years, firefighters across the state are gearing up for intense wildfires that could break out at any moment. In Eagle, just west of Vail, crews have a high-tech solution to get a feel for the real thing, without the stress of burning homes on the line: a Sim Table, an interactive map projected over a fine sand-like compound, made of walnuts. Wildfire coordinator for Eagle Valley Wildland Program, Hugh Fairfield-Smith, said it’s a game changer for departments like...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
43K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy