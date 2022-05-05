‘Star Wars’ License Plates Up For Auction In Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles is getting in on the May the Fourth “Star Wars” puns. The Department is auctioning off “Star Wars” themed license plates.

Some of the plates include ANAKIN, CHEWI, DRTHVDR, and YODAIAM.

There are 16 plates total. The auction started on Wednesday, May 4th and runs through May 15th.

Proceeds from the auction will go to benefit Coloradans living with disabilities. You can find out more about the bidding by going to coloradoplates.org.