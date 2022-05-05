ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, CO

3 Years After 4 Killed In Fiery Semi Crash On I-70, Runaway Truck Ramp Planned

By Rick Sallinger
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Three years after a truck lost its brakes coming down Interstate 70 and crashed into traffic, killing four people and leaving 10 others injured, a second runaway truck ramp is being planned for Mount Vernon Canyon. Just days after the April 2019 incident, Colorado engineers began asking what can be done to prevent this from happening again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36KIzQ_0fTW6vdd00

(credit: CBS)

Stephen Harelson, the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Chief Engineer was there the day that it happened.

“Absolutely, worst day of my life,” he recalled.

Among those who were injured but survived the crash was Meleia Harsch, an emergency medical technician who was pregnant.

“I didn’t want to lose my baby, I didn’t even know the gender yet so I didn’t want that to happen,” she told CBS4.

Thankfully it didn’t.

The crash occurred when the driver of a truck lost its brakes coming out of the mountains. There was a runaway truck ramp on I-70 in Mount Vernon Canyon, but he missed it and soon barreled into stopped traffic near Colorado Mills.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I2dCH_0fTW6vdd00

(credit CBS)

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was the that driver. CBS4 investigator Rick Sallinger asked him last November why he didn’t take the ramp, he had no good answer.

“When you lost your brakes your mind is blocking,” he said in an interview at the Jefferson County Jail.

After being sentenced to 110 years, he is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence reduced by the governor , but what happened here could happen again.

Now CDOT has plans to put in an additional runaway truck ramp.

Sallinger asked CDOT engineer Kevin Brown, “If we had had this second ramp, might this tragedy have been avoided?”

He replied, “That’s what we are thinking.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Zbi5_0fTW6vdd00

(credit CBS)

CBS4 drove along with CDOT chief engineer Stephen Harelson to see where the ramp will go. It’s down below the existing ramp which will now be shortened at the top to make it more
visible for truck drivers who will be guided by lights.

Brown added, “There will be another accident, another tragic crash, if we do nothing.”

The favored plan now is for the new ramp to be between the Morrison and C-470 exits on the left side of the road the side Aguilera-Mederos was traveling.

Crash survivor Harsch wondered, “Is it going to help, because the last one didn’t, so at least it’s being done.”

A high barrier with a NASCAR-type fence on top will separate traffic.

It is all hoped to be started later this year, to prevent another brakeless truck from causing a deadly crash.

Comments / 4

Related
OutThere Colorado

One dead after vehicle tumbles off cliff to base of reservoir in Colorado

A fatal crash resulted in a vehicle landing beside Horsetooth Reservoir near Fort Collins, Colorado. According to Colorado State Patrol, the deadly crash took place on Monday morning at about 7:12 AM, specifically in the area of Horsetooth Cliffs Way and South Centennial Drive. One person was killed when their hatchback rolled off the side of the road and to the base of Horsetooth Reservoir, but few other details are available.
FORT COLLINS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Accidents
Jefferson County, CO
Accidents
Jefferson County, CO
Crime & Safety
County
Jefferson County, CO
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS Denver

‘I Made A Terrible Mistake That Day’: Former Loveland Police Officer Austin Hopp Apologizes To Karen Garner’s Family During Sentencing

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– For the first time since the controversial arrest of Karen Garner in June of 2020, former Loveland Police officer Austin Hopp addressed the court and the Garner Family. Moments before being sentenced to five years in prison and three years of probation, Hopp told those in the courtroom that he was remorseful and regretted his actions the day he broke Karen Garner’s arm and separated her shoulder. FORT COLLINS, CO – MAY 5, 2022: Former Loveland Police Officer Austin Hopp enters the courtroom for his sentencing hearing Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the Larimer County Justice Center...
LOVELAND, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Runaway Truck Ramp#Truck Drivers#I 70#Traffic Accident#Cbs4
OutThere Colorado

Some mountain town locals fear kids being targeted after suspicious incident

According to the Eagle County Sheriff's Office, concerns were raised on Tuesday after a parent spotted children playing with a syringe at their Dotsero bus stop. The bus stop where the syringes were found is located at the Two Rivers Village housing community, which is the same place where a zip-lock bag containing potentially deadly pills was found on a playground in late March.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Weekly Safe Streets Wanted Criminal Round-Up for May 2

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Shaun Seeger-Johnson, 39, is described by the Pueblo Police Department as a white male with a brown hair and green eyes. He is 5’10” and 165 pounds. Seeger-Johnson has a warrant for Dangerous Drugs which includes Possession […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Denver

Juan Kareem Haynes Identified As Suspect In Pursuit That Left Denver Police SUV On Roof, 2 Officers Injured

DENVER (CBS4)– The man who led Denver police officers on a pursuit on Thursday afternoon, that ended with a police SUV on its roof and two officers injured, has been identified. Juan Kareem Haynes is being held for investigation of first-degree assault and vehicular eluding. Juan Kareem Haynes (credit: Denver Police) Police responded to a shooting near West 1st Avenue and Knox Court about 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The victim in the shooting, an adult male, was rushed to the hospital and expected to survive. An officer spotted the suspect, later identified as Haynes, in a vehicle and tried to pull him over. Haynes refused to stop and police authorized a pursuit because he was wanted in a shooting. (credit: CBS) Officers conducted a forced stop maneuver which caused the vehicle to stop. Haynes was taken into custody. During that maneuver, the police SUV rolled onto its roof. Both officers inside the SUV were taken to the hospital and released with minor injuries. (credit: CBS) According to DPD’s vehicle pursuit policy, “the Denver Police Department is to balance the need for immediate apprehension of a suspect with the need to protect the public from danger caused by the pursuit.”
DENVER, CO
KXRM

Air Force cadet killed in tragic accident

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Wednesday, the Air Force Academy announced the death of a cadet in a tragic accident on Academy grounds. Cadet 4th Class Ryong Adams was hospitalized on April 23 due to severe head injuries sustained in a fall while skateboarding on the Academy during personal recreation. Adams succumbed to his injuries and […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Missing woman found dead in Boulder Canyon

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Boulder County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a woman who was found dead around 11:45 p.m. Thursday. Deputies say the vehicle was found near the 33 mile marker of Boulder Canyon and belonged to a 27-year-old woman. She has reportedly went missing in the City of Boulder on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Semi truck rollover crash in Costilla County

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The driver of a semi is ok, according to Colorado State Patrol, after rolling the vehicle Saturday morning. The crash happened on Highway 160 near Blanca, Colorado. This area is a little more than an hour southwest of Pueblo. Troopers tell 11 News the crash...
COSTILLA COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
43K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy