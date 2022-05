High winds are expected to whip dust into the air and increase the risk of wildfires in Pueblo this week, weather officials said Monday. The clouds of dust contributed to air quality readings ranging from 31 to 13 Monday, which remain in the under-50 satisfactory category. Puebloans were advised by Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment officials to stay indoors, especially if they are affected by asthma, allergies or other health conditions.

