Explainer-A Guide To The Philippines Election

By Martin Petty
International Business Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philippines holds an election on Monday to decide thousands of positions across the archipelago, including who will take over from Rodrigo Duterte and become its president for the next six years. Below is a rundown of what to expect. WHAT'S BEING DECIDED?. The election will choose a president,...

Philippine Dictator's Son Wins Landslide Presidential Victory

The son of late Philippines dictator Ferdinand Marcos won a landslide presidential election victory Tuesday, as Filipino voters dismissed warnings his rise could put their fragile democracy at risk. With more than 90 percent of an initial count concluded, Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Junior had secured almost 30 million votes, more...
Fervour In Philippines As Election Campaign Reaches Climax

Crowds of hundreds of thousands massed in the Philippines on Saturday where the leading presidential candidates made a last-ditch bid to sway undecided voters with patriotic, upbeat messages after a divisive election race. Fireworks lit up the sky as singers, celebrities and social media stars took to stages across the...
China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
Rodrigo Duterte
Leni Robredo
Manny Pacquiao
Don’t Fight in Another Country’s War

Last Monday, Malcolm Nance, an MSNBC talking head and former sailor in the United States Navy, showed up on the channel by satellite from Ukraine, dressed to kill. He wielded an assault rifle and wore full-camo military dress, including a ballistic helmet, and U.S. and Ukrainian flag patches. About a month ago, he said, he decided he was “done talking.” He then talked about how he had joined Ukraine’s international legion to help the country “fight [against Russia’s] war of extermination—an existential war.” Others have traced a similar journey. Andy Milburn, a journalist and ex-Marine who stopped writing and began training Ukrainians for combat, wrote an article about how he, too, was finished writing articles about Ukraine. “It just started to seem so frivolous,” he wrote, solemnly. “I didn’t want to be an observer.”
Sixty Feared Dead In Ukraine School Bombed By Russia, Governor Says

As many as 60 people were feared to have been killed in the Russian bombing of a village school in the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk, the regional governor said on Sunday. Russian forces also continued shelling the Azovstal steelworks, last holdout of Ukrainian resistance in the ruined southeastern port...
UK To Provide 1.3 Billion Pounds Of Further Military Support To Ukraine

Britain said it would provide a further 1.3 billion pounds ($1.60 billion) in military support and aid to Ukraine, making the pledge ahead of a planned video call on Sunday by Group of Seven leaders with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Prime Minister Johnson has been one of the strongest supporters...
Ukrainian Americans Try Many Ways To Bring In Relatives

Twice daily, Yuliya Day reaches out by phone from Los Angeles to see how her mother and aunt are doing in the attic they've rented in Warsaw. The sisters, 68 and 70 years old, crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border with two cats and few belongings after fleeing Kharkiv. Between calls, Day...
Dozens Injured As Sri Lanka Government Supporters Run Riot

Sri Lankan authorities imposed a nationwide curfew and deployed the army on Monday after dozens of people were hospitalised when government supporters armed with sticks and clubs attacked protestors, AFP reporters said. The US ambassador to Sri Lanka condemned "the violence against peaceful protestors today, and call on the government...
