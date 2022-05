Barry Trotz was fired as coach of the New York Islanders on Monday. The Islanders (37-35-10) missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2018, finishing 16 points behind the Washington Capitals for the second wild card from the Eastern Conference. It was the first time in four seasons under Trotz and general manager Lou Lamoriello the Islanders missed the postseason. They had reached the third round of the playoffs the previous two seasons, including a Game 7 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2021.

ELMONT, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO